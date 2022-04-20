ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Butler Star Guard Devin Carney to Visit Duquesne

By Mike Vukovcan
pittsburghsportsnow.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleKeith Dambrot is still looking to add two guards to next season’s roster and soon will be hosting a top target. Pittsburgh Sports Now is told that Butler High School star guard Devin Carney will be on campus tomorrow for...

pittsburghsportsnow.com

