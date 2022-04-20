Butler Star Guard Devin Carney to Visit Duquesne

One of the top 25 high school football players out of New Jersey from the class of 2018 is now in the transfer portal. Former Pittsburgh Panther tight end Karmar Mimes officially entered the transfer portal last week. The Long Branch, New Jersey native is leaving Pitt as a redshirt senior. A three-star defensive end in the 247Sports Composite, Mimes committed to Pittsburgh in January of his senior high school season. He saw a few other offers from teams in the northeast part of the country including Boston College, UConn, Temple, Wake Forest, and Rutgers. Mimes originally committed to Rutgers in December...

LONG BRANCH, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO