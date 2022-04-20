ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Windham man charged with murder in stabbing death of 11-year-old brother

By Jeff Saunders and Diane Smith, Record-Courier
 2 days ago

A Windham man who has been charged with murder in the stabbing death of his 11-year-old brother on Tuesday seemed not to understand the situation or the severity of the charges against him during his first court appearance Wednesday, telling the judge "I'm cranky today."

Nathan A. Mcatee, 18, is facing a first-degree felony aggravated murder charge, according to court records filed Wednesday morning. At a video arraignment Wednesday afternoon, Municipal Court Judge Kevin Poland set a $1 million bond in the case, pending a bond hearing on Friday, when Mcatee is expected to have legal counsel.

Traffic crash: Streetsboro police trying to identify driver of vehicle that left crash scene Saturday

Mcatee is accused of killing his brother, Joseph Mcatee. According to Windham police, when officers arrived at the apartment at 9538 Cloverleaf Road, Nathan Mcatee told them he had "stabbed someone" and they found his younger brother dead in the apartment. Police said the family had just moved to Windham.

"You're about to make me cranky," the judge replied to Mcatee during the hearing, before explaining to Mcatee the charges against him and that a preliminary hearing was scheduled before Municipal Court Judge Melissa Roubic next week. Poland asked Mcatee if he had an attorney yet, and Mcatee replied that he was "trying to get one." Poland told him he needs to contact the Portage County Public Defender's office before Friday's bond hearing.

Mcatee asked if he could plead not guilty, and Poland said that wasn't the purpose of the hearing.

Assistant Prosecutor Mitch Rozaiesk requested a $1 million cash or surety bond, based on the "severity of the case" and the fatal stab wounds to a child under the age of 13. He also requested a mental health evaluation, based on the fact that Mcatee was wearing a "self-harm vest."

When Poland granted the bond, Mcatee responded, "That's ridiculous."

"What's ridiculous?" Poland asked, before stopping and saying, "I'm not even going to go there." .

Portage County Prosecutor Victor Vigluicci said Wednesday that he expects the case will go to a grand jury next week.

In addition to Friday's bond hearing, Mcatee is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on April 29.

Reporter Jeff Saunders can be reached at jsaunders@recordpub.com.

This article originally appeared on Record-Courier: Windham man charged with murder in stabbing death of 11-year-old brother

