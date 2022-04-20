ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SPASH alum Joey Hauser staying at Michigan State, forgoes declaration for NBA Draft

By Zac Bellman, Stevens Point Journal
 1 day ago
STEVENS POINT – SPASH alum Joey Hauser announced Wednesday morning via a tweet from Michigan State men's basketball that he will return to the Spartans for his final year of eligibility.

"I have loved playing college basketball and being part of the Michigan State family has meant so much to me over the past three years," Hauser said in the post. "After talking with my family and to Coach (Tom) Izzo and the staff, I've decided that I'm going to be back with my teammates on the court next year."

Hauser appeared in 29 games for the Spartans in the 2021-22 season, including 23 starts. He averaged 7.1 points per game while shooting 40.5% from 3-point range. It was his second season playing with Michigan State after transferring from Marquette University after the 2018-19 season, and being forced to sit for the 2019-20 season due to NCAA transfer rules.

His final year of eligibility comes as a result of the NCAA granting an extra year of eligibility for student-athletes as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hauser had said his brother, Boston Celtics forward Sam Hauser, was among those campaigning for Joey to remain in school for his final season.

"He thinks I should stay in college for another year. That’s what he thinks would be a good idea," Joey told The Stevens Point Journal last week, while adding Sam has been respectful that it is Joey's decision to make. "He just said, 'Do what makes you happy.' "

Contact USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin sports reporter Zac Bellman at zbellman@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @ZacBellman_WNY.

