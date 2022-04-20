ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksville, TN

Visiting Downtown Clarksville? Good news: On-street parking will be free every day until May

By Alexis Clark, Clarksville Leaf-Chronicle
 1 day ago
Visitors and residents can enjoy downtown Clarksville with free on-street parking every day until May 2.

The parking commission announced Tuesday that it will be replacing the old IPS meters (credit card/coin) for analog meters, which is coin-only.

"For the transition purposes, we need to be able to put those meters in and take those IPS meters out," Clarksville Parking Manager Michael Palmore said.

"To cancel out any kind of confusion we're just going to give free parking."

The free downtown street parking does not apply to garage parking.

To replace the credit card function of the IPS meters, the commission will be using The Park Mobile App instead, Palmore said.

"It's just taking advance of technology and reducing our monthly cost," said parking department administrative assistant Cindy Miller.

New meter price structure starts May 2

Beginning next month, visitors to downtown Clarksville can expect to see new rates. They are:

  • 25 cents for ten minutes
  • Ten cents for four minutes
  • Five cents for two minutes
  • $1.50 an hour

A driver would pay $6 for the total max time at one meter, which is four hours, according to Palmore.

Street parking violation cost increase

The parking commission also voted to increase the cost of street parking violations from $10 to $20. The effective date for the parking violation cost increase had not been determined, as of Tuesday afternoon.

If a driver receives a parking ticket and does not move their vehicle within two hours, the person could possibly receive another $20 ticket.

Only two tickets can be issued per day, according to city code.

Alexis Clark can be reached at aclark@gannett.com.

Comments / 0

