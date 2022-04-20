ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Devils Lake, ND

All-Star Basketball rosters for North Dakota Lions announced

By John B. Crane, Devils Lake Journal
Devils Lake Daily Journal
Devils Lake Daily Journal
 1 day ago
DEVILS LAKE – North Dakota’s best high school basketball players will have a chance to show off their skills once more come July.

Class A and B all-star basketball rosters for the North Dakota Lions were announced on April 14. Members of the boys’ team will report to Fargo on July 8, while members of the girls’ team will meet in Bismarck on the same date.

Four Winds/Minnewaukan Boys’ Basketball head coach Rick Smith will act as main coach for the Class B team and will have the opportunity to coach two of his players (Jayden Yankton and Jacolby Pearson).

Smith, who has coached at the event in the past, looks forward to the opportunity to captain from the sideline once more.

“It’s a lot of fun,” Smith said. “It really is. You get to see the kids at a different level and different atmosphere. You play against the majority of these guys throughout the year, [and] you watch film on these guys, and you prepare for these guys, and when you go against them you see how good of a basketball player they are.”

Games will take place on July 11 and 12 at Bismarck High School and Davies High School, respectively, at 6:00 and 8:00 p.m. CT.

Official rosters:

Boys:

Class A:

- Head Coach: Dean Winczewski, Minot

- Assistant Coach: Adam Palczewski, West Fargo

- Adam Kallenbach, Jamestown

- Nick Carlson, West Fargo

- Ian Motschenbacher, Davies

- Eric Wentz, Minot

- Brett Limke, West Fargo

- Evan Gross, St. Mary’s

- Mike Nhial, Sheyenne

- Nathan Fedorchak, St. Mary’s

- Aaron Grubb, Mandan

- Foday Sheriff, West Fargo

- Diamond McGill, Fargo South

- Treyson Eaglestaff, Bismarck

- Kaleb Larson, Sheyenne (Alternate)

- Tyler Kraft, Shanley (Alternate)

- George Gillette, Bismarck (Alternate)

- Britton Cranston, Dickinson (Alternate)

Class B:

- Head Coach: Rick Smith, Four Winds/Minnewaukan

- Assistant Coach: Riley Lillemoen, Grafton

- William Jiskra, Grafton

- Jayden Yankton, Four Winds/Minnewaukan

- Gannon Limke, Hillsboro/Central Valley

- Gus Hurlburt, Enderlin

- Trey Brandt, Beulah

- Jacolby Pearson, Four Winds/Minnewaukan

- Trapper Skalsky, Beulah

- Zach Hendrickson, Our Redeemer’s

- Max McQuillan, Kindred

- Paul Olson, Kindred

- Joe Hurlburt, Enderlin

- Scott Wagner, Ellendale

- Trevon Rodriguez, Oak Grove (Alternate)

- Adam Nitschke, Edgeley/Kulm/Montpelier (Alternate)

- Ethan Morin, Dunseith (Alternate)

- Carter Englund, Shiloh Christian (Alternate)

- Tylan Giroux, Standing Rock (Alternate)

- Lance Pitner, South Prairie (Alternate)

- Tevin Dietz, Beach (Alternate)

Girls:

Class A:

- Head Coach: Jason Schwarz, Minot

- Assistant Coach: Nathan Welstad, Bismarck Century

- Adie Wagner, Fargo South

- Reese Hauck, Dickinson

- Maria Evanson, Minot

- Marissa Burian, Davies

- Annie Nabwe, Jamestown

- Abby Fletcher, Century

- Rachel Dahlen, Devils Lake

- Alivia Manson, Sheyenne

- Peyton Gerving, Bismarck

- Taylor Safranski, Davies

- Emily Srejma, Shanley

- Madison Spacher, Watford City

- Grace Miller, Fargo North (Alternate)

- Morgan Sheldon, Mandan (Alternate)

- Faith Eberle, Mandan (Alternate)

Class B:

- Head Coach: Sam Brandt, Kindred

- Assistant Coach: Lourie Sieben, Grafton

- Megan Roob, Richland

- Bailee Pierce, Hettinger/Scranton

- Abby Duchscherer, Kindred

- Reagan Hanson, Grafton

- Morgan Freije, Langdon Area/Edmore/Munich

- Quinn Neppl, Benson County

- Cassie Erickson, Grafton

- Terryn Johnson, Kindred

- Molly Musland, LaMoure/Litchville/Marion

- Lorelei McIver, Glenburn

- Jaylin Cotton, Central Cass

- Ezura Rainbow, Four Winds/Minnewaukan

- Tina Freier, Kindred (Alternate)

- Rylie Holzer, Central Cass (Alternate)

- Kya Mauch, Hankinson (Alternate)

- Grace Kelly, Shiloh Christian (Alternate)

- Madi Wilhelmi, Beach (Alternate)

- Jacee Turcotte, Trenton (Alternate)

Contact John Crane via email (jcrane@gannett.com) or Twitter @johncranesports)

Comments / 0

Devils Lake Daily Journal

Devils Lake Daily Journal

