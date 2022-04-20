Not sure what to do this summer? Here are some options in Aberdeen

Summer break at schools isn't far off. That means it's time to start thinking about summer programs.

The Aberdeen School District will have several new summer enrichment programs for students in pre-kindergarten through eighth grade. They are made possible through COVID-19 relief funds, said Assistant Superintendent Camille Kaul. The programs might continue past this summer depending on how they go and future funding.

Programs are one to three days per week for one to two hours each at various schools across the district, including Lincoln Elementary, C.C. Lee, Simmons Elementary, Simmons Middle School and Holgate Middle School. Each program focuses on a specific activity, such as sewing, engineering or bicycle riding. They are open to any student in the district regardless of what school they attend.

A list of the middle school programs can be found at core-docs.s3.amazonaws.com/documents/asset/uploaded_file/1992336/Middle_School_Summer_Enrichment_Registration__1_.pdf.

Elementary program registration can be found at docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfF6I5iHJNcXF0HIM2klU-R_kXc4MsE_bVxqxvdP4fPru___Q/viewform.

Parks & Recreation offers art workshops

The Aberdeen Department of Parks and Recreation also offers summer programs.

The Aberdeen Recreation & Cultural Center, for example, offers a discovery program for three different age groups: grades two to six, students entering kindergarten through first grade and ages 3 and 4. Classes are $32 per week and focus on different activities related to a weekly theme. For the two younger age groups, activities focus on things like games and stories, while the older age group focuses on art activities.

All classes meet Monday through Thursday. Morning classes are from 9 a.m. to noon, while afternoon classes are from 1 to 4 p.m.

The department also offers teen art programs, with workshops offered in clay, modern painting, mix media and altered art, animation and sculpture. The clay workshop is a two-week program costing $74, while the rest of the workshops are one-week programs costing $39.

Teens can also participate in the acting with the stars program with the Storybook Land Theatre, where they can learn how to present a show. That program is available to sixth graders and up and is June 10-24, with attendance required at all rehearsals and performances.

Summer classes are also available for adults. Most of the classes have an age requirement of at least 18, although some are available to those 14 or 16 and up. Cost and time varies between classes, with all classes costing upwards of $36.

For more information and registration, visit https://aberdeen.sd.us/531/Summer-Arts/.

The YAPAtorium will also have extended hours and will operate from 1 to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday in the summer months. It will remain closed on Sunday.