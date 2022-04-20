ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

Man arrested for beating dog at Fort Myers RaceTrac gas station

By NBC2 News
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 21 hours ago

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A man has been arrested for beating a dog at a Fort Myers RaceTrac gas station after a video of the event was widely circulated.

A witness recorded the video at the gas station showing a man repeatedly punching a dog in the back of a gold Chrysler sedan in early April.

Marcus Chiddister, 22, is now facing a charge of felony animal cruelty for the crime, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office gave an update on this case in a press conference at 11 a.m. Wednesday.

WATCH BELOW:

LCSO Sheriff Carmine Marceno filed a lawsuit to take ownership of a dog Tuesday.

The lawsuit details the allegations against the dog’s owners, Chiddister, and Kiara Howse, 23. Howse has not been arrested in this case.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Jii3w_0fEkJ9WV00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WVF0G_0fEkJ9WV00

According to the suit, a RaceTrac employee saw the footage of the dog being beaten in news coverage and social media posts.

That employee reached out to LCSO and identified the man in the video as Chiddister.

Detectives tracked down Chiddister, who was living at the Travelodge across the street on US-41, along with his girlfriend Howse.

While being questioned by detectives, Chiddister and Howse acknowledged having a dog named Sheeba, which they’d owned for three months.

The pair told detectives that the 2-year-old pit bull ate their food which made Chiddister upset.

Howse did admit that Chiddister went to the back seat and hit Sheeba multiple times, and it’s not the first time he’s hit the dog like that.

WATCH BELOW [WARNING GRAPHIC]:

Detectives questioned Chiddister, and although he admitted it was him and his dog in the video, he told them that there were clothes in the back seat and he was punching cockroaches, and not the dog.

Later, Chiddister then said he was punching a piece of luggage because he was upset. He then stated he might’ve punched the seats out of anger, but did not punch the dog.

Chiddister told detectives he remembered a different incident where the dog ate an entire thing of Popeye’s chicken, which resulted in him “whooping” the dog, the police report stated.

On April 6, Sheeba was taken to the Lee County Domestic Animal Services to be examined. An examination revealed the dog to have significant findings of fractured and exposed pulp cavity, resolving hemorrhage of the left eye, mild swelling of the left and right eyes, and mild bruises around the right ventral neck area. The veterinarian also advised that the soft tissue bruising of the dog is from contusions associated with blunt force trauma through hitting with a fist/ hand.

Chiddister and Howe have not been arrested in this case.

Comments / 10

Todd Walker
14h ago

he should be forced to make it from one end zone of a football field to the other with a police K-9 trying to take him down

Reply
8
ljzljz
16h ago

what a shock he looks like an outstanding law abiding citizen it goes to show that appearance isn't everything

Reply
9
Steven Hess
17h ago

hopefully he makes a good wife to someone in prison👍

Reply
13
Related
WEAR

Three men caught on video carrying body from Florida home, sheriff says

DAVENPORT, Fla. (WPEC) — The Polk County Sheriff's Office said it's searching for three men caught on video carrying a body out of a home in Davenport, Florida. According to detectives, the victim was Xavier Antonio Johnson, 29, of St. Petersburg. Authorities said Johnson was fatally shot during a drug deal inside a home he was renting.
DAVENPORT, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Four arrested in Port Charlotte drug raid

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (WWSB) - Four people were arrested Wednesday morning after Charlotte County Sheriff’s deputies raided a home in Port Charlotte. After several drug overdoses were reportedly connected to this home, a search warrant was obtained. Narcotics detectives and a SWAT team executed the warrant on the home in the 22000 block of Gatewood Avenue in Port Charlotte.
PORT CHARLOTTE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lee County, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Fort Myers, FL
Fort Myers, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
County
Lee County, FL
Fox News

Missing Florida mom Cassie Carli found dead in Alabama

NAVARRE BEACH, Fla. – Cassie Carli, a Florida mother who disappeared one week ago after meeting the father of their 4-year-old daughter, was found dead in a shallow grave in Alabama on Saturday evening, Santa Rosa County Sheriff Bob Johnson said Sunday. Her ex-boyfriend, Marcus Spanevelo, was arrested Saturday...
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Animal Cruelty#Gas Station#Crime#Chrysler
The Independent

Decomposing bodies of mother and twins found dead in car in Florida

Florida police are investigating the deaths of a mother and her 3-year-old twins, after their bodies were found decomposing inside a Cadillac on Friday.Officers arrived to the Manatee Cove apartment complex in the city of Mebourne on Sunday night, after a 911 caller reported a suspicious vehicle with a “really bad stench” coming from inside.“The windows are all fogged. They said there’s like a really bad stench coming out of it,” the caller said, according to WFTV. “But, you can’t see into the car because the windows are so fogged.”Police identified those inside as Andrea Langhorst, 35, and her twins...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Canyon News

Woman Confronting Man Beating Dog Shot In Face

MELROSE—Approximately 7:30 pm on March 21, 2020 two individuals witnessed a man beating a dog on the third floor balcony as they passed the Angelene Apartments located above Sprouts at 915 North La Brea Avenue and yelled at them to stop hitting the dog. A brief verbal argument ensued...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Grandson accused of locking grandmother in freezer to die

Police said a man in Georgia killed his grandmother by locking her in a freezer while she was still alive. Floyd County Police found the body of Doris Cumming, 82, on Thursday in the home she shared with her grandson, 29-year-old Robert Keith Tincher III. The Associated Press reports that Mr Tincher has been charged with murder, aggravated battery and concealing the death of another. He is currently being held in a jail in Rome, Georgia. Ms Cumming's family told police that they believed she had moved out of state, but grew concerned when they had not heard from...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Popculture

New Details of Teen's Amusement Park Ride Death Shed Light on His Fatal Fall

New details about the death of Tyre Sampson came to light Monday, several days after the 14-year-old Missouri teen died on an amusement park ride in Orlando, Florida. Sampson died after he "came out" of his seat on the Orlando FreeFall right at ICON Park, according to the accident report from the Florida Commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services. The ride is a 430-foot drop tower owned by the SlingShot Group.
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Man dies after being struck by SUV driven by 12-year-old girl

A 60-year-old man has died after being struck by an SUV driven by a 12-year-old girl. The man died on Saturday following the incident that occurred at around 2pm in Panama City, Florida, according to the Panama City News Herald.The man, who remains unidentified, was standing behind the car in a driveway, while the unnamed girl was behind the wheel. She backed into the man, leading to fatal injuries, Florida Highway Patrol said in a press release. After striking the man, the SUV also hit a mobile home. While the girl wasn’t wearing a seatbelt, she was not injured....
ACCIDENTS
NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
22K+
Followers
13K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

 https://nbc-2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy