Man arrested for beating dog at Fort Myers RaceTrac gas station

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A man has been arrested for beating a dog at a Fort Myers RaceTrac gas station after a video of the event was widely circulated.

A witness recorded the video at the gas station showing a man repeatedly punching a dog in the back of a gold Chrysler sedan in early April.

Marcus Chiddister, 22, is now facing a charge of felony animal cruelty for the crime, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office gave an update on this case in a press conference at 11 a.m. Wednesday.

WATCH BELOW:

LCSO Sheriff Carmine Marceno filed a lawsuit to take ownership of a dog Tuesday.

The lawsuit details the allegations against the dog’s owners, Chiddister, and Kiara Howse, 23. Howse has not been arrested in this case.

According to the suit, a RaceTrac employee saw the footage of the dog being beaten in news coverage and social media posts.

That employee reached out to LCSO and identified the man in the video as Chiddister.

Detectives tracked down Chiddister, who was living at the Travelodge across the street on US-41, along with his girlfriend Howse.

While being questioned by detectives, Chiddister and Howse acknowledged having a dog named Sheeba, which they’d owned for three months.

The pair told detectives that the 2-year-old pit bull ate their food which made Chiddister upset.

Howse did admit that Chiddister went to the back seat and hit Sheeba multiple times, and it’s not the first time he’s hit the dog like that.

WATCH BELOW [WARNING GRAPHIC]:

Detectives questioned Chiddister, and although he admitted it was him and his dog in the video, he told them that there were clothes in the back seat and he was punching cockroaches, and not the dog.

Later, Chiddister then said he was punching a piece of luggage because he was upset. He then stated he might’ve punched the seats out of anger, but did not punch the dog.

Chiddister told detectives he remembered a different incident where the dog ate an entire thing of Popeye’s chicken, which resulted in him “whooping” the dog, the police report stated.

On April 6, Sheeba was taken to the Lee County Domestic Animal Services to be examined. An examination revealed the dog to have significant findings of fractured and exposed pulp cavity, resolving hemorrhage of the left eye, mild swelling of the left and right eyes, and mild bruises around the right ventral neck area. The veterinarian also advised that the soft tissue bruising of the dog is from contusions associated with blunt force trauma through hitting with a fist/ hand.

Chiddister and Howe have not been arrested in this case.