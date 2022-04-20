ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘iCarly’ Season 2: Carly Has to Fire Her Granddad in This Exclusive Clip

By Kayla Cobb
Do you know what’s worse than firing someone? Firing your own grandad. That’s exactly what Carly (Miranda Cosgrove) has to do in iCarly ‘s latest episode, and Decider has your exclusive first look at all of the cringe-worthy drama.

Season 2’s “iHire a New Assistant” starts with good intentions. When Carly’s Grandad (Greg Mullavey) comes to visit, she comes up with the perfect solution for how she can spend quality time with him while keeping up with her busy schedule: Why not make Grandad her assistant? But after an onslaught of questionable emails, Carly quickly learns that hiring family is more complicated than she thought.

“You’re firing me? That’s an interesting, wrong decision,” Grandpa Shaw snaps.

“After I answer these last few emails. I don’t want to leave you in a lurch,” Carly says, hurrying to respond to one of her grandfather’s “friends” who is threatening to kill him. People, this is how you know your people pleasing tendencies are out of control.

While Carly butts heads with her new employee, her brother Spencer (Jerry Trainor) is desperate to win his respect. Throw in a subplot about Harper (Laci Mosley) and Freddie (Nathan Kress) learning via birth chart that they may be a perfect match, and bingo. You have all the ingredients for a great iCarly episode.

That’s the wonderful thing about Paramount+’s revival of the hit Nickelodeon series. Though it takes place nearly a decade after iCarly ‘s finale, it feels like we’re right back where we started. The original live-action comedy ran from 2007 to 2012 and followed a group of best friends as they created a viral webcast. Over the course of its original run, Dan Schneider’s series regularly broke viewership records for the network. Now that signature blend of silliness and earnest emotion is back on Paramount+, ready to entertain the same viewers who grew up watching the Nick classic.

The 10-episode Season 2 focuses on a Carly recovering from a series of romantic flops. As she picks herself up, Carly decides to focus more on her friends, family, and — of course — her show. The series is produced by Nickelodeon Studios and is executive produced by Ali Schouten, Jonathan Fener, and Miranda Cosgrove. Schouten and Fener also serve as showrunners. Additionally, Jerry Trainor, Nathan Kress, and Alissa Vradenburg are producers on the series.

“iHire a New Assistant” premieres on Paramount+ Friday, April 22, and new episodes of the series premiere on the streaming service Fridays. Check out the clip above and remember that hiring family is always a mistake.

