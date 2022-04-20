ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Netflix Stock Is Down, but Not Out

By Rick Munarriz
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 2 days ago

Mortality is coming down hard on Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) these days. The world's leading premium streaming service has now served up back-to-back quarters of disappointing financial results. The stock tumbled 22% last time out. It could be even uglier this time by the time the market closes on Wednesday.

Netflix didn't just miss its subscriber target, which called for 2.5 million net additions through the first three months of the year. The platform closed out the quarter with fewer global streaming subscribers than it had when the period began. Netflix also fell short of its earlier revenue guidance.

Things look bad, and the near term is going to be even worse. Its fresh outlook for the current quarter is short of what analysts were modeling on both ends of the income statement. If investors thought Netflix ending the first quarter with 200,000 fewer subscribers was pretty rough, they're not going to like its new guidance where it's bracing investors to expect 2 million in net defections for the second quarter. There's a cliff. There's a hanger. Let's see how Netflix gets out of this cliffhanger.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jZr5J_0fEkJ1Sh00

Image source: Getty Images.

Reinventing Netflix

"I don't have time for this," Julia Garner says channeling Anna Delvey during a pivotal scene of Netflix's Reinventing Anna . "I don't have time for you."

Streaming subscribers are apparently feeling the same way about Netflix. It's surprising at first glance. More than 1.65 billion hours were collectively spent streaming Squid Game in the first four weeks of its availability on the platform late last month. The two largest original films it ever put out -- in terms of viewership -- have come out in the last five months. Netflix has never been more relevant than it is right now, but sometimes even the content kingmaker overplays its hand.

It's not a coincidence that Netflix stumbled after increasing prices during the first quarter. The 11% jump for its standard plan may seem tame in an inflationary climate where a lot of things are getting more expensive, but this is the sixth rate hike at Netflix over the past eight years. We're talking about a 94% increase in that time. It does add up.

We can't blame the shortfall entirely on the increase. Netflix was feeling pretty human before its latest report. The same market darling that used to routinely smoke its own guidance has now fallen short of its subscriber forecast in three of the past five reports. Expectations weren't necessarily high , but it was a perfect storm beyond just the new pricing in the U.S. and select international markets.

There's a glut of competing services nowadays, and while that has been the case for years we're now at the point where the competition has achieved critical mass scale. There is plenty of pop-culturally relevant programming on rival platforms, and loyalty is difficult when it's so easy to switch in and out of streaming services.

From an investing perspective, it will be difficult for Netflix to bounce back in the near term. This is a big miss, and it will ripple through all of the other streaming services stocks . However, the step back in global subscriber count shouldn't last much longer than the first half of this year. Netflix isn't standing still. It will crack this code, and likely emerge as a stronger company with a better business model by the second half of the year. Whether it's the gaming initiative or its vow to crack down on password sharing -- as it estimates more than 100 million homes are sharing someone else's account -- this is a wake-up call for more than just investors. Netflix will reinvent itself. It has time for this. It has time for you.

10 stocks we like better than Netflix
When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor , has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Netflix wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 7, 2022

Rick Munarriz owns Netflix. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Netflix. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 2

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Netflix Stock#Netflix Subscribers#Nflx
TheStreet

Cramer's Mad Money Recap 4/20: Netflix, Disney, Tesla

You can save yourself a lot of headaches by sticking with what works, Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers Wednesday. That means only investing in companies that make things, at a profit, and return some of those profits to shareholders, while maintaining a reasonable share price for its growth rate. Those criteria may seem daunting, but they're not a restrictive as you might think, and they're the only thing that's working.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Netflix
Reuters

Ackman gives up on Netflix, taking $400 mln loss as shares tumble

April 20 (Reuters) - Billionaire investor William Ackman liquidated a $1.1 billion bet on Netflix (NFLX.O) on Wednesday, locking in a loss of more than $400 million as the streaming service's stock plunged following news that it lost subscribers for the first time in a decade. Ackman's hedge fund Pershing...
STOCKS
The Independent

Netflix fans lavish praise on Heartstopper after series earns rare 100 per cent score on Rotten Tomatoes

Netflix viewers have heaped praise on the new series Heartstopper, comparing it to teen drama Skins and the Channel 4 show It’s a Sin.Adapted from a graphic novel by Alice Oseman, Heartstopper follows a teen romance between Nick (Kit Connor) and Charlie (Joe Locke), two students at a grammar school.The series has earned a rare 100 per cent score on review aggragator site Rotten Tomatoes (at the time of writing), indicting a complete consensus of positive reviews.Viewers have shared their praise for the series on social media, with particular enthusiasm being directed towards the two lead actors.“Just finished the...
TV SERIES
GAMINGbible

Netflix Responds To Drop In Subscribers By Cancelling Even More Projects

Netflix has responded to its recent drop in subscribers by announcing its intention to cancel a number of highly antipcated original shows. If you've been paying attention over the last week, you'll know that Netflix isn't having the best time right now. The streaming giant revealed in its latest earnings report that subscriptions were down 200,000 in total from last quarter, the biggest loss the company has seen in nearly 10 years.
TV & VIDEOS
Reuters

Netflix selloff is latest in Wall St retreat from streaming

April 20 (Reuters) - The collapse of Netflix's (NFLX.O) stock on Wednesday after the company reported its first loss of customers in a decade is the latest drastic sign that Wall Street is abandoning streaming services and other pandemic winners and questioning whether they still merit growth stock valuations. With...
STOCKS
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix Earnings Preview: Why Wall Street Has Low Expectations

The first few months of 2022 have not been kind to Netflix shares, which have dropped 44 percent year-to-date. As of the most recent week’s close, they stood at $341.13, down from $612.09 at the end of 2021. And few on Wall Street expect the streaming giant’s first-quarter subscriber and earnings report on Tuesday to turn around the currently gloomy mood of investors. “Heading into earnings on April 19, Netflix is a frequent topic in our discussions with investors, shares remain controversial and sentiment skews negative,” J.P. Morgan analyst Doug Anmuth summarized the state of play in an April 7 report.More...
TV & VIDEOS
FOXBusiness

Netflix share price 'aggressively hit' by Ackman exit

During an interview on "Mornings with Maria" portfolio manager Robert Cantwell weighed in on the Netflix stock, saying billionaire Bill Ackman's exit contributed to the share price getting hit aggressively. ROBERT CANTWELL: It's great that Bill puts his investment thesis out there when he buys something, and he put his...
TV & VIDEOS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
179K+
Followers
88K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy