ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

Here's Why Netflix Will Start Showing Ads Soon

By Cory Renauer
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 2 days ago

Tired of paying almost $20 per month for your Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) subscription? Clearly, you're not alone. Shares of the world's largest subscriber-only video on demand (SVoD) platform tanked recently after the company reported some unexpected bad news.

During the first three months of 2022, for the first time in over a decade, Netflix reported subscriber numbers that had declined compared to the previous quarter. There are lots of reasons for Netflix's disappointing decline, but the largest one is a plethora of ad-supported video on demand (AVoD) options from giants like Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) , Disney , Comcast , and Amazon .

For years, Netflix's charismatic co-CEO Reed Hastings told investors that Netflix wouldn't even entertain the idea of showing ads, and his reasoning made sense at the time. Subscriber cash flows are predictable, which is incredibly useful when you're trying to create heaps of content to keep those subscribers from leaving.

Ad-supported streaming platforms are winning

Unfortunately for Netflix, Hastings failed to appreciate just how much demand for AVoD is out there. Now a plethora of ad-supported platforms, led by Roku, keep eating Netflix's lunch.

Total revenue growth at Netflix has been impressive over the past several years. But as you can see, it pales in comparison to Roku's explosive growth over the past several quarters.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=088O2i_0fEkIz0J00

NFLX Revenue (Quarterly) data by YCharts

With help from Snowflake and its media data cloud technology, Roku recently launched a "clean room" that anonymizes viewer data so advertisers can target their spending with greater accuracy. In 2021, Roku reported average revenue per user that climbed 43% year over year to $41.03, and that was before advertisers had the benefit of the company's new clean room.

I know that $41.03 per user might not seem like a lot when Netflix costs nearly $20 per month. But remember that free accounts with Roku and other AVoD platforms don't get shared nearly as often, which makes those platforms more attractive to advertisers that want to get the most out of their limited advertising budgets.

Netflix thinks over 100 million households are currently watching Netflix with another household's account. A low-cost ad-supported plan could turn all those freeloaders into a giant source of ad revenue.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30rgxY_0fEkIz0J00

Image source: Getty Images.

When will ads come to Netflix?

During Netflix's first-quarter earnings presentation, Hastings switched his position and told investors that the company was looking at AVoD now and could have something figured out in another year or two.

For Netflix shareholders, another year or two could seem like a lifetime. Netflix lost 0.2 million subscribers in the first quarter and expects to lose another 2 million in the second quarter.

Time to sell?

While this isn't a great time to start a new Netflix position, letting go at its recently depressed price isn't the right move, either. If you've been holding this streaming stock for a while, you've seen it lose around half its value since peaking last November. Letting it go now would only lock in those losses.

The projected subscriber loss management forecast is extremely troubling, but it isn't a good enough reason to cut and run. Netflix didn't adopt an ad-supported business model as early as it probably should have, but I wouldn't worry too much about this company's ability to adapt. Remember, this is the innovative company that ended Blockbuster's dominance of the video rental industry with DVDs by mail before switching gears to build out the world's most popular subscriber-based streaming service.

10 stocks we like better than Netflix
When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor , has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Netflix wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 7, 2022

John Mackey, CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Cory Renauer has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Amazon, Netflix, Roku, and Walt Disney. The Motley Fool recommends Comcast and recommends the following options: long January 2024 $145 calls on Walt Disney and short January 2024 $155 calls on Walt Disney. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Fans are ending subscriptions after huge Netflix show canceled

Netflix has confirmed that they will not be renewing the creepy psychological thriller series Archive 81, despite it being hugely popular among viewers and critics alike. Deadline has reported that despite reaching the top ten trending shows, the series won’t be back for a second installment - and needless to say, fans are not pleased.
TV SERIES
BGR.com

This new Netflix thriller will have you on the edge of your seat

The Weekend Away — a new Netflix original movie based on a novel of the same, by Sarah Alderson — has been one of the Top 10 movies globally on Netflix every week in the three weeks since its release. As we’ve previously noted, viewers have trashed the movie pretty unequivocally on Rotten Tomatoes. Nevertheless, Netflix subscribers around the world spent more than 9 million hours watching The Weekend Away for the 7-day period ended March 20, if that tells you anything.
TV & VIDEOS
BGR.com

The Roku Channel just added a surprising new streaming service

Last Friday, WarnerMedia and Discovery officially merged into a single entity. The company is now Warner Bros. Discovery. All signs pointed to the company swiftly merging its existing streaming services, but a recent move might have thrown a wrench in the works. Seemingly out of nowhere this week, Discovery Plus became available on The Roku Channel.
TV & VIDEOS
TechRadar

These five great movies are leaving Netflix at the end of April, don’t sleep on them

Netflix’s relentless drive to become a streaming service reliant on no other broadcast partners is continuing apace. In 2022, the streaming giant will be debuting a brand new movie every week (opens in new tab). Already available to watch are The Adam Project (opens in new tab), he Ryan Reynolds-led family adventure; Against The Ice, a bleak frosty thriller; and Windfall, (opens in new tab) a twisty home-invasion drama.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walt Disney
Person
Reed Hastings
GAMINGbible

Netflix Just Added A Feature Users Have Been Waiting Years For

Netflix has just added a shiny new feature that, according to the streaming giant, customers have been asking for for a while now. As first spotted by Protocol, Netflix users can now rate movies and shows with a new "two-thumbs-up" feature. This is the biggest change in the service's approach to user ratings since 2017, when a thumbs up/thumbs down system replaced the five-star rating. We're really out here living through history.
TV & VIDEOS
BGR.com

Roku users get a new streaming channel for free starting today

Spanish-language content is a huge driver of global streaming activity at the moment. People spend tens of millions of hours each week, for example, bingeing Spanish TV shows on Netflix, according to the streamer’s latest global Top 10 list. Meanwhile, a new Spanish streaming service has also just launched this week. And it’s available to enjoy in the US by anyone who owns a Roku TV.
TV SHOWS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Netflix Subscribers#Advertising#Nflx Revenue
Popculture

Divisive Sandra Bullock Movie Is No. 1 on Netflix Right Now

Sandra Bullock is no stranger to Netflix's streaming charts, but her latest title to hit the Top 10 is more than just a little surprising. The 2009 film The Blind Side has soared to the top of the streaming charts in the days since it made its way to Netflix, despite the controversy that still surrounds it more than a decade out of its theatrical run.
MOVIES
BGR.com

If you have a Roku, you’re getting 16 new channels for free in April

Roku is more than just a platform for popular streaming services like Netflix or Spotify. The company also launched a live TV service of its own called The Roku Channel. Unlike YouTube TV or Sling, The Roku Channel is free. And in addition to on-demand movies and shows, The Roku Channel also has tons of linear channels, and more are coming in April.
TV & VIDEOS
shefinds

Netflix Just Announced A Price Increase That Will Affect All Customers—People Are Not Happy About This!

How many times, in the last few years alone, have you thought about what to do at night and ended up happily snuggling under a blanket and watching something great on Netflix? The streaming giant has been a significant part of our lives, especially during the pandemic — which is why it’s unusual and surprising to hear people complaining about Netflix. But a recent announcement has some fans split. Netflix just announced a price increase that will affect all customers — and people are not happy about this.
TV & VIDEOS
GamesRadar+

Netflix has canceled another original series – without any announcement

Netflix has canceled another of its original series, On the Verge, without making any announcement. The series is a comedy that follows four women in their forties dealing with midlife crises in LA. Elisabeth Shue, Sarah Jones, Alexia Landeau, and Julie Delpy star – Delpy also created the series, and executive produced along with Shue. Netflix and Canal Plus co-produced the series, with Canal Plus releasing the show in France, and Netflix releasing it globally.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Comcast
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
CNBC

Amazon has a new name for its free streaming TV service

Amazon said Wednesday it's rebranding its free-to-stream, ad-supported service from IMDb TV to Amazon Freevee. The service was launched in 2019 as IMDb Freedive. Ad-based, on-demand offerings are on the rise in a market that's filled with subscription services. Amazon jumped into the ad-supported video streaming market three years ago...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Elon Musk Admits He Is 'Lonely' After His Split With Grimes; Says He's Not Afraid To Die

During a recent interview, Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk revealed that he's "lonely" and often only has his dog beside him since his split with Grimes. “There are times when I'm lonely. I'm sure there are times when everyone is lonely. But it's basic.” he acknowledged. “Say if I'm working on the starship rocket, and I'm just staying in my little house by myself, especially if my dog is not with me, then I feel quite lonely because I'm just in a little house by myself with no dog,”
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Will Smith Action Movie Is a Hit on Netflix, But US Viewers Can't Watch It

Will Smith has a spot on Netflix's weekly Top 10 global chart, thanks to his 2019 action movie Gemini Man. However, U.S. subscribers had nothing to do with the film's success on the streamer because it is not available to stream domestically. The number one movie on the chart is Netflix's original movie The Adam Project, starring Ryan Reynolds.
MOVIES
Popculture

'Yellowstone' Fans Might Want to Check out Netflix's No. 4 Show Right Now

Yellowstone fans who are missing the show between seasons might want to check out Netflix's number four show night now. If you're needing a dose of life on the range-style drama, Heartland is the show to queue up. The show has 15 seasons and they are all streaming on Netflix right now, only trailing behind Bridgerton and Better Call Saul — as well as popular kids series Cocomelon — in popularity.
TV SERIES
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
179K+
Followers
88K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy