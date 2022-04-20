Go to the zoo to empathize with animals and celebrate Earth Day with your kids this week

A few years ago, I was at the zoo, seeing animals and interviewing zookeepers for an article I was writing. They told me that one of the zoo's orangutans suffered from anxiety for which he had to be medicated and that he would sometimes put a blanket over his head when he needed time alone.

Learning that information as I watched the keeper interact with the orangutan stuck with me. I have my own struggles with anxiety, and learning that animals can feel the same way made me see them differently. It also opened me up to learning more about orangutans — including how much of their habitat has been decimated by companies that clear forests to make palm oil.

Something to do with your kids

What I feel for orangutans is empathy. And that's something that zoos are working hard to cultivate in their visitors because when people feel empathy for animals, they are more inclined to participate in animal conservation efforts. I recently wrote a story about what zoos in Milwaukee, Racine and Madison are doing to increase empathy in visitors. Take a trip with your kids to one of the zoos, and you'll see those efforts firsthand.

A few more things to do with your kids

If you're interested in conserving animal habitats of your own, check out these ways to make your yard more inviting to native bees.

Speaking of conservation efforts, tomorrow is Earth Day. Here are some events going on around town.

You can get your kids involved in environmentalism by changing the way you handle plastic in your everyday lives.

If you haven't seen it yet, the latest Pixar movie, "Turning Red," is available on Disney-Plus. The movie is funny, nostalgic and emotional. It also focuses attention on an audience that doesn't get enough representation — pre-teen and early-teen girls.

Something to make you think

There's been a trend lately of people posting scary pregnancy stories to TikTok. That's both good and bad. A lot of people aren't aware of some of the crazy things that happen to their bodies when they get pregnant and after their babies are born. Spreading awareness is good. However, horror stories also have a tendency to needlessly scare people. So, if you're on TikTok, proceed with caution. And if there's something you're particularly concerned about, talk to your doctor.

Something to make you smile

Stay-at-home moms and dads often run into problems when trying to get back into the workforce — a gap in their resumes. But we all know that "taking a break" from the workforce to raise kids isn't actually taking a break at all. Those parents are still working, and, more importantly, they're gaining and exercising skills that should be valued when they go back to traditional work. Now LinkedIn has included stay-at-home parent as a job title on its networking site, spreading awareness and giving credibility to the fact that the stay-at-home parents' work is an asset, not a liability.

