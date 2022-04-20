ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Go to the zoo to empathize with animals and celebrate Earth Day with your kids this week

By Amy Schwabe, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DCYEf_0fEkIpB300

A few years ago, I was at the zoo, seeing animals and interviewing zookeepers for an article I was writing. They told me that one of the zoo's orangutans suffered from anxiety for which he had to be medicated and that he would sometimes put a blanket over his head when he needed time alone.

Learning that information as I watched the keeper interact with the orangutan stuck with me. I have my own struggles with anxiety, and learning that animals can feel the same way made me see them differently. It also opened me up to learning more about orangutans — including how much of their habitat has been decimated by companies that clear forests to make palm oil.

Something to do with your kids

What I feel for orangutans is empathy. And that's something that zoos are working hard to cultivate in their visitors because when people feel empathy for animals, they are more inclined to participate in animal conservation efforts. I recently wrote a story about what zoos in Milwaukee, Racine and Madison are doing to increase empathy in visitors. Take a trip with your kids to one of the zoos, and you'll see those efforts firsthand.

A few more things to do with your kids

If you're interested in conserving animal habitats of your own, check out these ways to make your yard more inviting to native bees.

Speaking of conservation efforts, tomorrow is Earth Day. Here are some events going on around town.

You can get your kids involved in environmentalism by changing the way you handle plastic in your everyday lives.

If you haven't seen it yet, the latest Pixar movie, "Turning Red," is available on Disney-Plus. The movie is funny, nostalgic and emotional. It also focuses attention on an audience that doesn't get enough representation — pre-teen and early-teen girls.

Something to make you think

There's been a trend lately of people posting scary pregnancy stories to TikTok. That's both good and bad. A lot of people aren't aware of some of the crazy things that happen to their bodies when they get pregnant and after their babies are born. Spreading awareness is good. However, horror stories also have a tendency to needlessly scare people. So, if you're on TikTok, proceed with caution. And if there's something you're particularly concerned about, talk to your doctor.

Something to make you smile

Stay-at-home moms and dads often run into problems when trying to get back into the workforce — a gap in their resumes. But we all know that "taking a break" from the workforce to raise kids isn't actually taking a break at all. Those parents are still working, and, more importantly, they're gaining and exercising skills that should be valued when they go back to traditional work. Now LinkedIn has included stay-at-home parent as a job title on its networking site, spreading awareness and giving credibility to the fact that the stay-at-home parents' work is an asset, not a liability.

Contact Amy Schwabe at (262) 875-9488 or amy.schwabe@jrn.com. Follow her on Twitter at @WisFamilyJS, Instagram at @wisfamilyjs or Facebook at WisconsinFamily.

Comments / 0

Related
Phys.org

New bird app spreads its wings

Researchers from The University of Queensland have helped design an app to protect birds at risk of extinction across the world by breaking down language barriers between scientists. The Bird Language Diversity web app will help provide a "birds eye view", ensuring vital information is shared to improve worldwide conservation.
ANIMALS
K945

Don’t Touch These Worms They Can Hurt You and Your Pets

Last year I discovered Hammerhead flatworms. I had never heard of these worms until I started seeing them pop up all over my newsfeed. The "invasive species" of worms are popping up all over Louisiana due to the recent rain. The bad part is that it is going to get worse and we just started seeing them. These worms aren't little by any means, they can get up to a foot long.
LOUISIANA STATE
Andrei Tapalaga

Another Species of Humans Could Be Roaming on This Earth

A new species of humans known as Homo floresiensis had only been discovered in 2004analogicus./Pixabay. In the last 300,000 years, our ancestors known as the Homo-sapiens had been roaming this Earth. From about 160,000 years ago the modern Homo-sapiens, the species we all identify as today began to populate the Earth. At this time many other species such as the neanderthals had been fighting for world dominance. Besides these two main human species, there were other minor species, but not much evidence had been found until the 21st century.
BGR.com

Snake-like jumping worms are invading the US

Worms are interesting creatures. Some worms can even regrow their brains if needed. But, an invasive jumping worm has started appearing in more than a dozen states throughout the Midwest. The worms are originally from eastern Asia, and they’ve spread across 15 states so far, according to reports from the Smithsonian Magazine.
ANIMALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Lifestyle
Local
Wisconsin Pets & Animals
Milwaukee, WI
Pets & Animals
Milwaukee, WI
Lifestyle
City
Racine, WI
City
Madison, WI
City
Milwaukee, WI
Q 105.7

Egg Masses On Your NY Trees? Squish Them Before Your Trees Die!

Do you remember the Gypsy Moth? Of course you do! As recently as recently as January we were still allowed to call them Gypsy Moths. Today we are asked to refer to them as Spongy Moth because 'gypsy' is offensive to some. Call them what you want, they are still a problem for our New York State trees.
ANIMALS
Reuters

Birds are laying eggs earlier as climate change shifts springs

LONDON, March 25 (Reuters) - The early bird is getting even earlier. With climate change spurring earlier springs across much of North America, many birds are laying their eggs earlier in the year, according to a new study – adding to mounting evidence that global warming is turning wildlife habits upside down.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earth Day#Zoos#The Zoo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Pixar
NewsBreak
Instagram
FOX Reno

Earth Day celebration returning to Reno's Idlewild Park in April

RENO, Nev. (KRNV) — After a hiatus, the annual Earth Day celebration will return to Reno's Idlewild Park on April 24. Attendees will be able to spend the day exploring the many educational exhibits, activities for the kids, live performances and a host of festive food selections. You are...
RENO, NV
SheKnows

When You Go From Celebrating Your Kids’ Firsts to Dreading Their Lasts

Click here to read the full article. When I first held my baby daughter, it felt like I would have forever with her. And in those early days, when you had to stand by every second to make sure your baby wouldn’t stick her finger in an electrical socket when you looked away or rolled off the changing table when you reached for a diaper — it definitely felt like parenting was going to go on forever. But as any parent will tell you, in the grand scheme of things, that “forever” is really just a too-short 18 years, and they...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Simplemost

Why You Should Bury Whole Eggs In Plants

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. During a childhood Easter egg hunt in our cousins’ yard years ago, we kids...
GARDENING
Popculture

Heather Rae El Moussa Responds to Fan Criticism Over Her Easter Party

Heather Rae El Moussa recently faced online criticism for having live rabbits at her Easter party, and now the reality TV star has responded to the fans who lashed out. In a post on Monday, El Moussa shared a collection of photos and videos from her family's Easter Sunday get-together. Fans noticed that the Selling Sunset star had some real-life bunnies at the party, and they criticized El Moussa's decision to include the animals.
PETS
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
668K+
Views
ABOUT

Milwaukee and Wisconsin news, sports, business, opinion, entertainment, lifestyle and investigative reporting from the Journal Sentinel and JSOnline.com.

 http://jsonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy