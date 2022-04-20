ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Wimbledon's Russian ban is reportedly driven in part by fears that a royal like Kate Middleton may have to present the trophy to a Russian player

By Will Martin
Insider
Insider
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2u8gN2_0fEkImm600

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uM2Mu_0fEkImm600
The Duchess of Cambridge holds the Wimbledon men's trophy after Novak Djokovic won the 2019 tournament.

Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

  • Russian tennis players will be banned from Wimbledon this year, it was confirmed Wednesday.
  • That is partly driven by fears of the optics of a Royal presenting a Russian athlete with a trophy, the Telegraph reports.
  • Daniil Medvedev would be one of the favorites to win the tournament if he was allowed to enter.

A ban on Russian tennis stars competing at Wimbledon this summer has been driven in part by fears that a member of the British royal family would have to present the trophy to a Russian athlete should one win the tournament, the Daily Telegraph reported.

After a significant period of speculation in recent weeks over the status of Russian tennis players at the London-based Grand Slam, Sportico reported Tuesday that the decision had been made to impose a blanket ban on all Russians wanting to compete in June.

On Wednesday, Wimbledon confirmed that this would be the case, publishing a statement in which it confirmed that players from Russia and Belarus will be barred from the tournament.

"It is our responsibility to play our part in the widespread efforts of Government, industry, sporting and creative institutions to limit Russia's global influence through the strongest means possible," the statement read.

"In the circumstances of such unjustified and unprecedented military aggression, it would be unacceptable for the Russian regime to derive any benefits from the involvement of Russian or Belarusian players with The Championships."

Although not explicitly mentioned in Wimbledon's statement, the Daily Telegraph reports that Russian players won't be able to compete even if they do so under a neutral flag, or publicly disavow the actions of their president Vladimir Putin.

The British newspaper also reported that one of the key considerations in the upcoming ban on Russian athletes competing at Wimbledon is the optics of a royal trophy presentation should a Russian player win. This is a particular consideration in the men's draw, where world No. 2 Daniil Medvedev would be among the favorites to win the tournament should he enter, the Telegraph said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LRbyX_0fEkImm600
Kate Middleton watches on after presenting Novak Djokovic with the trophy after he won Wimbledon in 2019.

Shi Tang/Getty Images

Royal involvement in the Wimbledon trophy presentations is commonplace. For instance, just last year the Duchess of Cambridge was present at the prize-giving ceremony after Novak Djokovic won the title.

In 2019, she directly presented the trophy to Djokovic after his victory over Roger Federer in the final.

As the royal patron of the All England Club and a keen tennis fan, Kate Middleton is a frequent fixture at Wimbledon, as is fellow royal and cousin of the Queen, Prince Edward, Duke of Kent.

Prince Edward was the president of the AELTC for more than 50 years, stepping down in 2021. Over the course of his tenure he frequently handed out trophies to Wimbledon winners, including in 2021 for the final time.

The Daily Telegraph had previously reported that Wimbledon was considering a ban on Russian athletes over fears that a Russian winning the tournament would act as a propaganda boost for Putin.

Soon after Wimbledon's announcement about the banning of Russian athletes, the ATP, which oversees elite men's tennis, criticized the decision, saying it "sets a damaging precedent for the game."

"We believe that today's unilateral decision by Wimbledon and the LTA to exclude players from Russia and Belarus from this year's British grass-court swing is unfair and has the potential to set a damaging precedent for the game," it read.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 17

Jane Jewell
21h ago

How ridiculous! What is Medvedev supposed to do? Say to Putin, "Please stop the war in Ukraine so that I can play at Wimbledon"? Does he really have that kind of power?

Reply
8
King Vizionz
20h ago

that's just ridiculous. can't believe these individuals have to suffer bcuz the parasites are trying to control everything are in their feelings

Reply
3
carolnancy2002
19h ago

the idea is to make Russians hurt so they will push their government to stop

Reply(3)
8
Related
epicstream.com

Prince William Shock: Duke Of Cambridge Allegedly Not Giving Prince Harry, Meghan Markle A Chance To Snub 40th Birthday After Skipping Prince Philip's Memorial Service

Prince William allegedly decided not to invite Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to his 40th birthday. Prince William is reportedly not taking chances when it comes to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle snubbing an invitation from him. So, the Duke of Cambridge allegedly decided not to extend an invitation to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for his upcoming 40th birthday celebration.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Novak Djokovic
Person
Roger Federer
epicstream.com

Kate Middleton Shock: Prince William Agreed To Give George, Charlotte And Louis Another Royal Sibling? Cambridge Pair Will Reportedly Never Copy Meghan Markle And Prince Harry

Kate Middleton is, without a doubt, one of the busiest members of the royal family lately. Reports have it that Prince William and his wife have a full schedule this year, especially with Queen Elizabeth focusing on her health in the past few months. In March, Kate Middleton and Prince...
CELEBRITIES
In Style

Kate Middleton Stepped Out in Spring's Most Divisive Shoe

Adding more controversy to an already controversial royal tour, Kate Middleton stepped out in what many consider to be spring's most divisive shoe: wedges. On the final day of her and Prince William's week-long visit to the Caribbean, the couple traveled to Abaco — a group of islands in the northern Bahamas that were severely impacted by Hurricane Dorian in September 2019 — to meet with locals and see the restoration progress first-hand, and for the occasion, Kate swapped out her go-to, classic pumps for a pair of wedge espadrilles. Even if you're not a fan of the shoe, you can't deny that Kate's version was chic with a braided raffia heel and lace-up detailing.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
epicstream.com

Princess Diana Shock: Prince Charles’ Ex-Wife Shouldn’t Have Been Styled As A Princess? Prince William, Prince Harry’s Mom Reportedly Earned The Title Because Of This

Princess Diana is one of the most loved members of the royal family. Decades after her death, she was oftentimes likened to her daughter-in-law, Kate Middleton. Royal fans couldn’t help but imagine what the two women’s relationship would’ve been like if they had met. Royal experts have also pointed out some similarities between the two. But they are different in at least one aspect: their royal titles.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Royal#British#The Daily Telegraph#Sportico#Russians
shefinds

Wait 'Til You Hear How Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Are 'Snubbing' The Royal Family Now—This Is So Bad!

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have come under fire for planning to fly to the Netherlands for the opening ceremony of the Invictus Games this weekend, just a few weeks after they refused to fly to the UK for Prince Philip’s memorial on March 29th due to ongoing disagreements about the level of security they would – or more accurately, would not – have. Their upcoming Holland trip for the Invictus Games, which will take place between April 16th and April 22nd – will be the first time the couple have been together in Europe since stepping down as senior royals – dubbed Megxit – over two years ago.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Queen Elizabeth Shock: Prince Charles' Mom To Award Harry And Meghan Markle Jubilee Medals Just To Meet Lilibet? Royal Reported To Lose A Title This Weekend

Queen Elizabeth is reportedly desperate to meet her great-granddaughter, Lilibet. Queen Elizabeth became the first British monarch to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee, marking 70 years of service to the people of the U.K., on Feb. 6, 2022. Buckingham Palace revealed the celebration plans earlier this year, which include a "once-in-a-generation show" combining the best British ceremonial splendor and pageantry with cutting-edge artistic and technological displays.
CELEBRITIES
People

Queen's Aide Says She Needed a 'Stiff Drink' After Cutting and Styling Monarch's Hair Amid Lockdown

Queen Elizabeth's most trusted aide took on a "stressful" role during COVID-19 lockdowns: that of the monarch's personal hairstylist. Angela Kelly has updated her bestselling book The Other Side Of The Coin: The Queen, the Dresser and the Wardrobe to include reflections on the Queen's life during the coronavirus pandemic, including her taking on the role of cutting and setting the monarch's hair.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Royals
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Russia
SheKnows

Kate Middleton Is in Hot Water Over This Clip of Her Appearing to Pull Back From a Jamaican Official

Click here to read the full article. Prince William and Kate Middleton’s tour of the Caribbean was supposed to be a celebration of Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee, but it’s been fraught with nothing but controversy from the start. With the critics pointing out the royals’ tone-deaf approach to Britain’s history of colonialism, the latest video clip with the Duchess of Cambridge didn’t do anything to help that narrative. Kate is finding herself under the social-media microscope after being caught recoiling away from Jamaica’s Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment & Sport, Olivia Grange, on Tuesday. (See the video HERE.) The Jamaican official...
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Prince George Shock: Prince William, Kate Middleton’s Son To Follow In Prince Philip’s Footsteps With This Special Role?

Prince George has been making public appearances in recent months. He was recently photographed with Prince William, Kate Middleton, and Princess Charlotte at Prince Philip’s memorial service. The 8-year-old also accompanied his parents at sports events. And Prince George also walked the red carpet during the premiere of James Bond: No Time to Die.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Princess Charlene Heartbreak: Prince Albert's Wife Battling With Princess Caroline For Princess Gabriella And Prince Jacques? Royal Allegedly Left Monaco Again

Princess Charlene made headlines in March after she finally returned to the principality and reunited with her family in Monaco. The palace, in a statement, confirmed that the mother of Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques is back in the country and would continue her "convalescence in the Principality with her husband and her children by her side."
WORLD
shefinds

Prince Charles Is Reportedly Heartbroken Over Prince Harry's Daughter: ‘Incredibly Sad’ They’ve Never Met

Charles, Prince of Wales, 73, has yet to meet his fifth granddaughter, Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, and is reportedly very distraught about it. Prince Harry, 37 and wife Meghan Markle, 40, welcomed their second child last June, and she has not yet been introduced to her grandfather or her namesake and great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, 95 (which she is reportedly upset about as well).
CELEBRITIES
purewow.com

The Queen Reportedly Asked Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to Meet with This Royal Before Seeing Her

This past week, on their way to the 2022 Invictus Games, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made a surprise stop in the U.K. to see Queen Elizabeth. According to the BBC, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made a trip to Windsor Castle on Thursday, which marked the first time Markle had seen the monarch since 2020. While the visit was long overdue, many royal aficionados were still surprised, given that Prince Harry has claimed he wouldn't return to the U.K. until he was able to get police protection for himself and his family (which he is currently fighting for in British courts).
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Kate given the cold shoulder! Fans cringe over 'embarrassing' moment Duchess is shunned by Jamaican beauty queen turned politician whose party is in favour of removing the Queen as head of state

Royal fans claimed the Duchess of Cambridge was given the cold shoulder by a Jamaican politician after a video of an awkward exchange emerged online. During a ceremonial welcome at Kingston's Norman Manley International Airport, Kate, 40, appeared to be shunned by Lisa Hanna, a former Miss World turned politician with the People's National Party.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Video of Meghan Markle looking at Harry during Invictus Games sparks reaction

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry made their first appearance at this year’s Invictus Games, with fans of the royal couple praising the proud looks the Duchess of Sussex has been seen giving her husband.The couple were seen smiling for photos and waving to fans ahead of the Invictus Games, which are being held in The Hague, Netherlands, on Friday. During a friends and family reception, which saw the couple mingle with some of the competitors, Markle wore an all-white blazer and pants made by Valentino, while Prince Harry wore a navy blue suit and white shirt.On social media, fans...
CELEBRITIES
Insider

Insider

365K+
Followers
26K+
Post
172M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy