Prince Harry said his late mom, Princess Diana, has been with him more over the last 2 years than ever before

Princess Diana with Prince Harry on holiday in Majorca in 1987, and Prince Harry unveiling a statue of her in 2021. Georges De Keerle, Dominic Lipinski - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Prince Harry said he has felt the presence of his late mother, Diana, Princess of Wales, constantly over the past two years.

The 37-year-old royal spoke to Today's Hoda Kotb for an exclusive interview broadcast on Wednesday, which took place in The Hague, Netherlands, during the Invictus Games , an annual sports competition for injured military veterans founded by Prince Harry in 2014.

During the interview, Harry said while he doesn't tell his 2-year-old son Archie "all the stuff that happened," he frequently tells him about his mother and shows him photos of "Grandma Diana" that he keeps in their house.

When asked by Kotb if he has felt his mother's presence in these moments, Harry said: "For me, it's constant. It has been over the last two years, more so than ever before." It marks the same amount of time since he stepped back as a working member of the royal family in January 2020.

He added, "It's almost as though she's done her bit with my brother and now she's very much helping me. Got him set up, now she's helping me set up."

Harry said that while his circumstances are "obviously different" from Prince William's, they're both in a similar position with their children. Referring back to his mother, Harry said: "I feel her presence in almost everything that I do now but definitely more so in the last two years than ever before, without a question. So she's watching over us."

Kotb told Harry that she's sure Diana is proud of him, to which Harry replied: "I'm sure she is."

Earlier in the interview, Harry said he had only been back to the UK twice since he moved to California with his wife, Meghan Markle, in March 2020 – once for Prince Philip's funeral in April 2021, and for a second time to honor his mother with the unveiling her statue in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace on July 1.

Harry and William delivered a joint statement during the unveiling, which took place on what would have been Diana's 60th birthday, Insider previously reported.

"Today, on what would have been our mother's 60th birthday, we remember her love, strength, and character – qualities that made her a force for good around the world, changing countless lives for the better," they said in a statement obtained by Insider at the time. "Every day, we wish she were still with us, and our hope is that this statue will be seen forever as a symbol of her life and her legacy."