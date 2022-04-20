ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince Harry said his late mom, Princess Diana, has been with him more over the last 2 years than ever before

By Armani Syed
Insider
Insider
 1 day ago

Princess Diana with Prince Harry on holiday in Majorca in 1987, and Prince Harry unveiling a statue of her in 2021.

Georges De Keerle, Dominic Lipinski - WPA Pool/Getty Images

  • Prince Harry said he has felt his late mother's presence constantly over the last two years.
  • Speaking to Today's Hoda Kotb, he said he felt Diana was nearby more than ever before.
  • "It's almost as though she's done her bit with my brother and now she's very much helping me," he said.

Prince Harry said he has felt the presence of his late mother, Diana, Princess of Wales, constantly over the past two years.

The 37-year-old royal spoke to Today's Hoda Kotb for an exclusive interview broadcast on Wednesday, which took place in The Hague, Netherlands, during the Invictus Games , an annual sports competition for injured military veterans founded by Prince Harry in 2014.

During the interview, Harry said while he doesn't tell his 2-year-old son Archie "all the stuff that happened," he frequently tells him about his mother and shows him photos of "Grandma Diana" that he keeps in their house.

When asked by Kotb if he has felt his mother's presence in these moments, Harry said: "For me, it's constant. It has been over the last two years, more so than ever before." It marks the same amount of time since he stepped back as a working member of the royal family in January 2020.

He added, "It's almost as though she's done her bit with my brother and now she's very much helping me. Got him set up, now she's helping me set up."

Harry said that while his circumstances are "obviously different" from Prince William's, they're both in a similar position with their children. Referring back to his mother, Harry said: "I feel her presence in almost everything that I do now but definitely more so in the last two years than ever before, without a question. So she's watching over us."

Kotb told Harry that she's sure Diana is proud of him, to which Harry replied: "I'm sure she is."

Earlier in the interview, Harry said he had only been back to the UK twice since he moved to California with his wife, Meghan Markle, in March 2020 – once for Prince Philip's funeral in April 2021, and for a second time to honor his mother with the unveiling her statue in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace on July 1.

Harry and William delivered a joint statement during the unveiling, which took place on what would have been Diana's 60th birthday, Insider previously reported.

"Today, on what would have been our mother's 60th birthday, we remember her love, strength, and character – qualities that made her a force for good around the world, changing countless lives for the better," they said in a statement obtained by Insider at the time. "Every day, we wish she were still with us, and our hope is that this statue will be seen forever as a symbol of her life and her legacy."

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 50

Zaddy
23h ago

I've always loved Diana and her pure, blissful love and caring that she had for those less fortunate. She has truly left a hole in many hearts. 💕💕

28
Texasgirl 1344
23h ago

she would have been the most perfect queen, she was outgoing, funny and very social with her fans, she also risked getting in trouble for a event at her sons school! Her and Michel Jackson being friends topped it off for me! she was a amazing woman and mother

25
Karen Johnson
23h ago

After he became a parent Or in my case a grandparent & with your own parents not there . it does affect you! My mom never got to meet my Grandchildren. & my Dad recently passed I was so thankful he got to meet some of my grandchildren. it's 1 of those things you wished you could share with them.

16
Related
epicstream.com

Princess Diana Shock: Prince Charles’ Ex-Wife Shouldn’t Have Been Styled As A Princess? Prince William, Prince Harry’s Mom Reportedly Earned The Title Because Of This

Princess Diana is one of the most loved members of the royal family. Decades after her death, she was oftentimes likened to her daughter-in-law, Kate Middleton. Royal fans couldn’t help but imagine what the two women’s relationship would’ve been like if they had met. Royal experts have also pointed out some similarities between the two. But they are different in at least one aspect: their royal titles.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Prince Charles Is Reportedly Heartbroken Over Prince Harry's Daughter: ‘Incredibly Sad’ They’ve Never Met

Charles, Prince of Wales, 73, has yet to meet his fifth granddaughter, Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, and is reportedly very distraught about it. Prince Harry, 37 and wife Meghan Markle, 40, welcomed their second child last June, and she has not yet been introduced to her grandfather or her namesake and great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, 95 (which she is reportedly upset about as well).
CELEBRITIES
State
California State
epicstream.com

Prince William Shock: Duke Of Cambridge Allegedly Not Giving Prince Harry, Meghan Markle A Chance To Snub 40th Birthday After Skipping Prince Philip's Memorial Service

Prince William allegedly decided not to invite Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to his 40th birthday. Prince William is reportedly not taking chances when it comes to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle snubbing an invitation from him. So, the Duke of Cambridge allegedly decided not to extend an invitation to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for his upcoming 40th birthday celebration.
WORLD
epicstream.com

Princess Charlotte Shock: Kate Middleton’s Daughter Gets Into Fights With Prince George? Royal Siblings Reportedly Want To Have Control In Doing This During Family Breakfasts

Prince George and Princess Charlotte are growing up to be very close. Even though they have already been spotted in public on multiple occasions, they have never been seen fighting with each other. Most often than not, Prince William and Kate Middleton take turns leading their children during their family outings. So, when Prince George is with Middleton, Princess Charlotte is with Prince William.
MUSIC
Hello Magazine

Why Prince William and Prince Harry won't inherit Princess Diana's childhood home

Princess Diana grew up in a grand stately home, but the grand residence has not been passed down to her sons Prince William and Prince Harry. Instead, the 13,500-acre property in Northamptonshire, known as Althorp House, is currently in the hands of Princess Diana's brother Earl Charles Spencer and it is believed that one day he will pass it down to his children, likely his son Louis. It is a Spencer family tradition where the oldest male inherits the estate, so despite Louis having older sisters, it is believed he will become the proprietor of the property.
CELEBRITIES
Person
Prince William
Person
Hoda Kotb
Person
Prince Philip
Person
Prince Harry
Person
Meghan Markle
People

Kate Middleton's Latest Gala Gown Honored Princess Diana in the Most Glamorous Way

Kate Middleton has been known to channel Princess Diana with her style choices –—and her latest homage might be her most regal to date. Kate and Prince William, who are currently on the sixth day of their eight-day tour of the Caribbean, attended a state dinner hosted by Jamaica's Governor General, Sir Patrick Allen, on Wednesday evening — with Kate capturing the spotlight in a striking emerald green gown.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hello Magazine

The Queen's impossibly grand bed is like nothing we've seen before

The Queen now permanently resides at her impressive residence of Windsor Castle, and on Thursday, one of the eye-popping bedrooms at the castle was revealed on Instagram. The Royal Collection Trust shared a photograph inside of the King's Bedchamber featuring a mind-blowing bed which was originally made for Queen Victoria’s uncle, George IV and was used at Carlton House.
CELEBRITIES
#Princess Of Wales#British Royal Family#Uk
epicstream.com

Kate Middleton Shock: Prince William Agreed To Give George, Charlotte And Louis Another Royal Sibling? Cambridge Pair Will Reportedly Never Copy Meghan Markle And Prince Harry

Kate Middleton is, without a doubt, one of the busiest members of the royal family lately. Reports have it that Prince William and his wife have a full schedule this year, especially with Queen Elizabeth focusing on her health in the past few months. In March, Kate Middleton and Prince...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Kate Middleton wore two dresses on Easter Sunday - unseen dress revealed

The Duchess of Cambridge at the weekend? Prince William's wife headed to the annual Easter service at St George's Chapel in Windsor on Easter Sunday, arriving hand-in-hand with Prince William, Prince George and Princess Charlotte. We adored the brunette beauty's outfit - she rocked a fitted coat dress from Emilia...
CELEBRITIES
Entertainment
Country
U.K.
Country
Netherlands
Celebrities
The Independent

Video of Meghan Markle looking at Harry during Invictus Games sparks reaction

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry made their first appearance at this year’s Invictus Games, with fans of the royal couple praising the proud looks the Duchess of Sussex has been seen giving her husband.The couple were seen smiling for photos and waving to fans ahead of the Invictus Games, which are being held in The Hague, Netherlands, on Friday. During a friends and family reception, which saw the couple mingle with some of the competitors, Markle wore an all-white blazer and pants made by Valentino, while Prince Harry wore a navy blue suit and white shirt.On social media, fans...
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Meghan Markle Shock: 'Racist Royal' Remark Of Prince Harry's Wife Contributed To Outrage Met By Kate Middleton And Prince William During Jamaican Tour? Duchess Accused Of Plagiarizing Podcast Idea

Meghan Markle previously claimed that "racism" in the palace made her decide to quit royal life. Meghan Markle has become a favorite subject of criticism since she was first romantically linked to Prince Harry in 2016. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex first met each other on a blind date six years ago and were reportedly introduced thru a mutual friend.
CELEBRITIES
Insider

Insider

Comments / 0

