ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Growth Stock Sell-Off: 1 Stock That's Bucking the Trend

By Parkev Tatevosian
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 1 day ago

Growth stocks have fallen on hard times. The coronavirus pandemic is causing supply-chain disruptions worldwide and, combined with robust consumer demand, is leading to widespread inflation. To combat rising costs for households, the Federal Reserve is increasing interest rates; when that happens, it lowers the present value of future cash flow, which hurts growth stocks.

Unsurprisingly, many growth stocks are selling off. That said, Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) is bucking the trend -- up about 2% so far this year even as the S&P 500 is off 7%. Let's look closer at why it's outperforming.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dCgki_0fEkIdpZ00

ABNB data by YCharts

Airbnb is emerging out of the pandemic a stronger business

It all starts with Airbnb's excellent prospects. The business was hurt by the pandemic's onset, with revenue falling 30% for 2020. Management did not sit idle during that time. The company adjusted its cost structure, lowering fixed and variable expenses and making the business more resilient. As a result, profits exploded when revenue rebounded by 77.4% in 2021.

Airbnb reported two consecutive quarters of net profits on the bottom line, and net income in its most lucrative summer travel season was nearly four times the total in the same quarter in 2019. It's clear to investors that the company has emerged stronger from the pandemic. Airbnb has yet to achieve a full year of profitability on the bottom line, but investors are starting to get a peek at its potential, and it is getting them excited.

What's more, worldwide hotel and resort spending is still nowhere near where it was before the outbreak . Consumers spent $1.5 trillion in the category in 2019 and only $950 billion in 2021. Forgive me for saying only $950 billion, but it highlights that spending on travel was still one-third lower than in 2019 in 2021. The fact that Airbnb's revenue is far ahead of 2019 levels -- despite the industry remaining significantly below average -- is a testament to its preferential status among consumers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3e7u5S_0fEkIdpZ00

Image source: Getty Images.

An inexpensive valuation

Another reason why Airbnb is holding up so well despite the broad selling in growth stocks is its already inexpensive valuation. Airbnb's price-to-free-cash-flow and price-to-sales ratios are down considerably even though the absolute stock price is holding up. That usually happens when a company improves its operating performance, but the stock price does not increase much in response. Therefore, investors are getting more bang for their buck, so to speak, which is precisely what's going on with Airbnb. Sales, profits, and free cash flow are rising. Meanwhile, the stock has remained relatively flat over the past year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GfAAA_0fEkIdpZ00

ABNB Price to Free Cash Flow data by YCharts

Is it a good time to buy Airbnb stock?

Airbnb is in an excellent position to benefit from the recovery in worldwide travel. The rebound may spread over the next couple of years rather than instantaneously bounce back in 2022. Nevertheless, Airbnb should capture a meaningful share of the increase in spending. Changes that management made to the cost structure mean the company will be more profitable, too. Of course, it helps that the stock is inexpensive. It points to this being as good a time as any to add shares of Airbnb to your portfolio .

Find out why Airbnb, Inc. is one of the 10 best stocks to buy now

Our award-winning analyst team has spent more than a decade beating the market. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor , has tripled the market.*

They just revealed their ten top stock picks for investors to buy right now. Airbnb, Inc. is on the list -- but there are nine others you may be overlooking.

Click here to get access to the full list!

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 7, 2022

Parkev Tatevosian owns Airbnb, Inc. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Airbnb, Inc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Growth Stocks#Bucking#Inflation#The Federal Reserve#Abnb
Motley Fool

Buy the Dip: 3 Stocks to Buy in April and Hold for the Next 3 Years

Buying top stocks on dips is one of the best ways to make money in the stock market. Stocks like Upstart and Teladoc Health have crashed, but their growth potential seems intact. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
Motley Fool

This Buffett Powerhouse Stock Just Announced a Stock Split

The luxury goods retailer is facing tough macroeconomic conditions. The 3-for-1 stock split is mainly to help RH manage employee stock options. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
179K+
Followers
87K+
Post
83M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy