ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

California to get heavy snow, rain from latest spring storm

By Associated Press
FOX26
FOX26
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Winter storm warnings are set to start going into effect along California’s mountainous eastern spine as a new cold front approaches....

kmph.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sacramento, CA
Government
State
California State
State
Oregon State
Local
California Government
City
Sacramento, CA
AccuWeather

A foot of snow, blizzard conditions to threaten central US

A major storm developing across the central U.S. in the coming week is forecast to bring a historic snowfall and blizzard conditions to portions of the northern tier. A southward dip in the jet stream across the West is likely to bring cold, Canadian air into portions of the West Coast before it expands across the Rockies and the northern Plains into the early part of the week. This cold will set the stage for a more robust amount of snow as the week progresses.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Snow#Drought#Sierra Nevada#Get Heavy#Extreme Weather#Ap
Daily Mail

More than 350,000 customers are left without power as rare late-winter storm hits the Northeast with snow and strong winds

More than 350,000 customers have been left without power as a rare late-winter storm pummels the Northeast with heavy snow and strong winds. On Tuesday morning the National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for interior parts of the Northeast, where a snow storm has dropped several inches of snow and hit the area with heavy winds with wind gusts of up to 60 mph.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
The Weather Channel

Confidence Growing in Another Severe Weather Outbreak, Plus a Snowstorm

A classic, stormy spring setup will make for an active week of weather in the week ahead. A multi-day severe weather outbreak is increasingly possible in parts of the southern Plains beginning Monday. Heavy snow and strong winds may hammer parts of the Rockies, High Plains and northern Plains. Confidence...
ENVIRONMENT
AccuWeather

20-foot snowdrifts possible as blizzard bears down on northern US

Winter ended weeks ago, but blizzard warnings were in effect early this week for parts of three states across the northern Plains as AccuWeather forecasters warned that a "storm of the century" could unfold across the region. Elsewhere, winter storm warnings and watches dotted the weather map across the northern tier of the United States as a storm system, which came ashore in the Pacific Northwest, was tracking eastward.
PORTLAND, OR
AccuWeather

Potent storm system to unload heavy snow across northeastern US

Residents of the northeastern United States are preparing for a strong and potentially disruptive storm that could deliver up to a foot of snow, heavy rain and fierce winds through Tuesday, AccuWeather meteorologists say. Despite the calendar showing a mid-April date, heavy, accumulating snow is forecast to spread across many...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS 46

FIRST ALERT: Storms and heavy rain for Wednesday morning commute

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The storm system that brought tornadoes to Texas, Louisiana and Mississippi moves into north Georgia late Tuesday night into Wednesday. It should weaken as it moves through, but downpours with lightning are likely, and there is a low risk of severe storms late Tuesday night and Wednesday. The greatest threat of strong to severe storms is south and east of Atlanta where there is a level 2 out of 5 risk for severe weather. There is a low to moderate risk of strong straight-line winds in those areas, and a very low risk of isolated tornadoes. The severe risk is a level 1 out of 5 in most of north Georgia north of I-85.
ATLANTA, GA
FOX26

FOX26

Fresno, CA
16K+
Followers
19K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

KMPH FOX26 is the local FOX affiliate in Fresno, California with breaking news, local and national, sports and weather.

 https://kmph.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy