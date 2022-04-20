California to get heavy snow, rain from latest spring storm

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The storm system that brought tornadoes to Texas, Louisiana and Mississippi moves into north Georgia late Tuesday night into Wednesday. It should weaken as it moves through, but downpours with lightning are likely, and there is a low risk of severe storms late Tuesday night and Wednesday. The greatest threat of strong to severe storms is south and east of Atlanta where there is a level 2 out of 5 risk for severe weather. There is a low to moderate risk of strong straight-line winds in those areas, and a very low risk of isolated tornadoes. The severe risk is a level 1 out of 5 in most of north Georgia north of I-85.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 29 DAYS AGO