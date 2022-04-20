ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music Alums Compete on the Met Stage

By Ginny Greenberg
Cover picture for the articleTwo music alums were chosen from among thousands of young opera singers to perform at the Metropolitan Opera this weekend as part of the Eric and Dominique Laffont Competition, which has helped launch the careers of some of the nation’s greatest opera stars. Friends Rachel Blaustein ’13 (soprano)...

