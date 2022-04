–Get 'In the Mood' for Moody Center's Grand Debut– AUSTIN, Texas, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Moody Center, the multi-purpose, state-of-the-art venue located in the heart of downtown Austin, is now open. Moody Center will be home to top concert tours and international music shows featuring the biggest artists, as well as popular sporting events including The University of Texas at Austin Women's and Men's basketball games. The highly anticipated world-class arena will debut to the public on April 20, 2022, with the first concert from GRAMMY® Award-winning artist, John Mayer.

