ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Lawro's predictions: Man City v Brighton

BBC
 1 day ago

Brighton are very good defensively and they have hit a bit of form, with good wins over Arsenal...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Man City break down stubborn Brighton to maintain title charge

Manchester City returned to the top of the Premier League table, restoring the single point lead over Liverpool and, better still for Pep Guardiola’s side, they might have successfully navigated one of their more difficult remaining assignments. Brighton and Hove Albion arrived with a formidable away record, both according to form and across the season as a whole, and held out for the best part of an hour before the bounces went the champions’ way.Until Riyad Mahrez’s second-half opener, it had threatened to be a nervous night at the Etihad. They all are to an extent at this stage of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Graham Potter
Person
Pep Guardiola
Daily Mail

'If we don't win all the games, Liverpool will be champions': Man City need to be PERFECT to win the title, insists Pep Guardiola after beating Brighton... as he hails Jurgen Klopp's side as 'one of the best teams in the history of football'

Pep Guardiola maintained that Manchester City have to complete a perfect run-in if they are to hold off Liverpool in the pulsating title race. The defending Premier League champions overcame Brighton with three second-half goals from Riyad Mahrez, Phil Foden and Bernardo Silva. The Etihad Stadium was nervous before Mahrez's...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Liverpool climbs to top of Premier League, beats Man U 4-0

Liverpool is at the top of the Premier League for the first time since December after dismantling Manchester United, 4-0, on Tuesday. With the win, Liverpool is two points ahead of Manchester City, although City will have a chance to retake first place if it can beat Brighton & Hove Albion F.C on Wednesday. Still, Liverpool is applying the pressure in the final matches of the 2021-22 season.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Manchester City#Arsenal#Tottenham
Daily Mail

Manchester City 3-0 Brighton: Pep Guardiola's side roar back into form with second-half blitz of Seagulls to go back above Liverpool to the top of the Premier League, with Riyad Mahrez, Phil Foden and Bernardo Silva all on target

So the dynamic of the Premier League title race has changed once again. Manchester City went in to this game trailing Liverpool for the first time in months. Failure to win would have felt like a savage blow. Instead victory has changed the feel once again and not only because City have their noses in front.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Man City 3-0 Brighton: Pep Guardiola reaction

Man City boss Pep Guardiola, speaking to BBC MOTD: "It was a good test and we behaved exceptional. That is why we won the game. "We didn't let them play. Brighton have this quality. In the second half we found the goals that we could not find in the first half.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Manchester City F.C.
NewsBreak
FA Cup
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Everton vs Leicester prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out tonight?

Frank Lampard’s Everton host Leicester in the Premier League tonight in the search of back-to-back league wins. The Toffee’s side beat Ralf Rangnick’s Manchester United last time out thanks to Anthony Gordon’s 27th-minute goal, which took a heavy deflection off United captain Harry Maguire, a win which could prove priceless in their battle to avoid relegation.The Toffee’s find now themselves three points above Burnley in 18th, with a game in hand on the Clarets. Brendan Rodgers’ Leicester were denied a point away at Newcastle on Sunday after Bruno Guimaraes scored a 95th-minute winner for the Magpies.Here’s everything you need to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Everton inch closer to safety as Richarlison rescues last-gasp point against Leicester

Everton’s season has been beset by injuries but they can be grateful for injury time at Goodison Park. Their winners against Arsenal and Newcastle came deep in added time and, with 91 minutes on the clock, Leicester were leading. Then Richarlison scuffed in a first home league goal since December. Everton may not have deserved a point, but it may prove priceless.It moved them four clear of Burnley and took them into territory they have not charted since September: they have gone two games unbeaten. And if that illustrates how sorry their season has been, Goodison may wonder if a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Manchester City Take Down Brighton, 3-0: Reaction & Tweets

Manchester City returned to winning ways and the top of the Premier League with a secure victory over Brighton and Hove Albion at the Etihad Stadium. Goals and performances from Bernardo Siva, Phil Foden and Riyad Mahrez made it an easy night after a pretty nervy opening 50 minutes. A...
PREMIER LEAGUE
NBC Sports

Burnley vs Southampton: How to watch, team news, stream link

Burnley vs Southampton will be a tense occasion at Turf Moor on Thursday (watch live, 2:45pm ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com) as the managerless hosts desperately need a win to give themselves a chance of staying in the Premier League. Following their 1-1 draw at West Ham...
PREMIER LEAGUE
ESPN

Richarlison strikes late as Everton draw 1-1 with Leicester

Everton striker Richarlison scored in second-half stoppage time to snatch a vital point in a 1-1 draw with Leicester City following a spirited Premier League encounter at Goodison Park on Wednesday. The result leaves Everton, who meet Liverpool in the Merseyside derby on Sunday, four points above the relegation zone...
MLS

Comments / 0

Community Policy