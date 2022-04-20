ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colts had top Rookie Pass Rushing Edge... Sort of

Cover picture for the articlePaye's grade of 71.3 on pass rush downs edged out Gregory Rousseau (69.3) and Odafe Oweh (64.5) of the Buffalo Bills and Baltimore Ravens respectively. However, Micah Parsons of the Dallas Cowboys is listed as a linebacker by PFF even though he split time linebacker and edge in 2021. Parson's 93.0...

The Spun

Ravens Cut Notable Wide Receiver: NFL World Reacts

Boykin was a third-round pick by the Ravens in the 2019 NFL Draft. The former Notre Dame star started 24 games in his first two seasons, totaling 32 catches for 464 yards and seven touchdowns. His role diminished last season, though. He appeared in just eight games, didn’t make a...
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Packers Named Potential Landing Spot for Former All-Pro Edge Rusher

Ever since Davante Adams was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders, the focus of the offseason among most fans has been adding depth to the wide receiver position. Of course, this is a position of great need. Marquez Valdes-Scantling signed with the Kansas City Chiefs, too. However, it is not the only position of need. Za’Darius Smith was a cap casualty and signed with the Minnesota Vikings. Mercilus Whitney retired after a very short stint with Green Bay. While both players were not on the field much last season, their departures shine a spotlight on the lack of depth at edge rusher. Preston Smith signed an extension and Rashan Gary is still on his rookie deal. However, beyond them, there is not much depth. Kenneth Teape of NFL Analysis Network has named former All-Pro Justin Houston as potential free agent target for the Packers.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Report: Broncos' Ownership Auction Receives 5 Bids to Purchase Team

The Denver Broncos received five initial bids to purchase the team this past Friday, with a sale of the team officially advancing to the next stage of the process according to a recent report by Sportico. The report lists Walmart heir Rob Walton (the world's 19th-richest billionaire), Josh Harris of...
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Broncos down to five candidates in search for new owner

There will be a new Denver Broncos owner in place once the 2022 NFL season gets going in September. Outgoing CEO Joe Ellis has noted multiple times that the organization wants to have a new owner in the fold once the regular season starts. All of this comes after the...
DENVER, CO
Person
Micah Parsons
The Spun

Steelers Have Claimed Former Ravens Wide Receiver

Just over 24 hours ago, the Baltimore Ravens made the surprising decision to move on from a veteran wide receiver. The team decided it was time to move on from former third-round pick Miles Boykin. The former Notre Dame star started 24 games in his first two seasons, totaling 32 catches for 464 yards and seven touchdowns.
BALTIMORE, MD
Field Level Media

Deebo Samuel Next Team Odds: From Colts to Commanders

All-Pro wide receiver Deebo Samuel has reportedly told the San Francisco 49ers that he wants to be traded. That news sent sportsbooks scurrying to provide odds on where the dynamic playmaker might play next season. The Indianapolis Colts opened as the favorite to acquire him among 16 potential destinations offered...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Cleveland.com

Five edge rushers who could fit the Browns on Day 2 of the NFL Draft 2022

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Browns are off the clock until Day 2 of the NFL Draft. Their first pick is not until the 44th selection, which will be Friday, April 29, when the draft takes place in Las Vegas. The Browns’ trade for Deshaun Watson cost them this year’s first-rounder, No. 13 overall, which went to the Houston Texans with two more future first-round picks.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What Tua Said About Brian Flores

When asked his opinion on former Miami head coach Brian Flores, Tua Tagovailoa didn’t exactly give a glowing review. Tua is grateful that Flores welcomed him into the league as the No. 5 overall pick in 2020, but that’s about all he had to say about the former Dolphins leader.
MIAMI, FL
The Spun

There’s A Growing Conspiracy Theory With Baker Mayfield

It’s been several weeks since the Cleveland Browns made their blockbuster trade for Deshaun Watson and effectively kicked incumbent quarterback Baker Mayfield to the curb. But Mayfield has yet to be traded, which has some people questioning what’s going on. Appearing on 97.3 The Fan, ESPN NFL insider...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Von Miller Is Recruiting A Longtime Star To The Bills

Earlier this offseason, former Los Angeles Rams pass rusher Von Miller signed a lucrative deal with the Buffalo Bills. It didn’t take him long to start recruiting other players to join him. During a press conference on Wednesday afternoon, Miller revealed he’s recruiting another former NFL star to Buffalo.
NFL
Yardbarker

Analyst has Packers trading up in first round while staying put at pick #22

Brian Gutekunst has traded up in the first round in three of his four NFL drafts as the Packers GM. In the 2018 Draft Gutekunst initially traded back in the first round, only to trade up to take Jaire Alexander. In 2019 he traded up to take Darnell Savage with the 21st pick. As we all remember in 2020, Gutekunst traded up in the first round to take Joran Love with the 26th pick. History could repeat itself in 2022:
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Former College Football Star, NFL Linebacker Dead At 74

Former Miami (Ohio) and NFL linebacker Bob Babich passed away earlier this month, his alma mater confirmed today. Babich passed away at his home in Claremont, Calif. on April 3, according to the Miami (Ohio) football program. He was 74. The 1968 MAC Defensive Player of the Year, Babich was...
CLAREMONT, CA
Yardbarker

NFL Mock Draft: Falcons Land 'Tough, Dynamic' Pass Rusher

Michigan's Aidan Hutchinson, Oregon's Kayvon Thibodeaux and Georgia's Travon Walker are likely going to be off the board when the Falcons choose, but could they make it four pass rushers in the first eight picks?. In a mock draft crafted up by AtlantaFalcons.com's Scott Bair and Kris Rihm, he has...
ATLANTA, GA

