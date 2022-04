Most fan bases will get to see their team make its first pick of the 2022 NFL Draft in the first round. But some will have to wait an extra day. A total of eight teams don’t own a first-round pick in this month’s draft. The Chicago Bears, Cleveland Browns, Denver Broncos, Indianapolis Colts, Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Rams, Miami Dolphins and San Francisco 49ers all won’t be on the clock until Day 2 of the event.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO