She Runs Grand Rapids less than 2 weeks away

Check out just 16 famous or notable people from Grand Rapids, Michigan. As I continue along with my lists of famous people from the great state of Michigan, we arrive in Grand Rapids. As with all of the other Michigan cities I have explored, Grand Rapids did not disappoint when it comes to the talent that was born there.
One of the many awesome things about summer in West Michigan are all the different food trucks out and about. Well, kick off food truck season at an event that proclaims its "Grand Rapids Largest Food Truck Rally"!. When is the Roll 'N Out Food Truck Festival in Grand Rapids?
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - The streets of downtown Grand Rapids will soon be full with the return of the Amway River Bank Run on Saturday, May 14. This will be 45th year for the event that is the largest 25K road race in the country, including a Handcycle/Wheelchair 25K. If you are not up for running 15.5 miles, there is also a 10K and 5K run and community walk.
Toronto is surrounded by some truly incredible places, and you don't have to go far to get to them. These spots are less than an hour from the city (depending on traffic, of course) so you can spend more time exploring than you do in the car. From rare blue...
This list is based on prior customer reviews. Grand Rapids features high-quality restaurants that use its local and organic produce to prepare delicious dishes loved by locals and visitors. Today’s post presents the 5 most rated and popular American restaurants in the city.
Two past Amway River Bank Run champions will return to Grand Rapids for this year's race. (April 19, 2022) AG report: Benton Harbor teen was chased, knocked …. Maranda helps you Talk Sooner with your kids about …. Storm Team 8 Forecast: Daybreak 042022. How recycling works in Kent County.
After a long Michigan winter, we’re all itching to spend time outdoors. A trip to a lavender farm can get you and the family out of the house enjoying the sunshine, warm breeze, and the pleasant sight and smell of lavender flowers. Much like blueberry or apple picking, a...
Everyone loves to feel good about themselves. When it comes to treating ourselves, some people choose food and clothes, while others love to take the time for some TLC. Waxology's newest location in Grandville is the perfect place to pamper yourself, no matter who you are. When it comes to...
Amway River Bank Run held a press conference announcing changes to the 2022 race and sending out a call for volunteers. (April 19, 2022) Amway River Bank Run, only weeks away, seeks volunteers. Storm Team 8 Forecast: Noon 042022. Maranda helps you Talk Sooner with your kids about …. Storm...
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – As we get ready to celebrate Earth Day tomorrow, we wanted to highlight a collaboration between two businesses and the city of Grand Rapids – it’s called Circuit West. Today, we have Norm from Consumers Energy and Jen from Rockford Construction. Circuit...
Well, this is embarrassing, isn't it? While the rest of us are laughing and shaking our heads, Michigan officials are hanging their heads in shame (we're just guessing) after news of a couple of misspellings on Michigan road signs went viral yesterday. We shared the news yesterday after someone spotted...
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Many of us are dying to get outside and spruce up our outdoor spaces, we know the weather’s been chilly, wet, and muddy but that doesn’t mean that planning and prep work can’t be done! The crews at Harder & Warner are out and about and they’re urging people to get the ball rolling. Here’s how you can start!
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – There’s something new at Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort – they’ve just launched their online casino and sports wagering platform! It’s called Eagle Casino & Sports. and will feature over 400 slot games, live dealer table game action, traditional table games, and sports betting. Casino and sports enthusiasts that are 21 and older can access the platform right away via play eagle dot com on.
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We love exploring delicious food and new foods you may want to try so we’re excited to tell you about a popular restaurant that’s now in a new location. Curry Kitchen is now located inside the the Radisson Grand Rapids Riverfront Hotel. So in addition to having a comfy rooms and accomodations at the Radisson, you can dine at the Curry Kitchen by River Rock and enjoy the newly opened hotel bar! We stopped by to give you a look around.
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -It’s snowing today, however, soon the temperatures will be warmer, the sun will actually shine, and Michiganders will get a chance to enjoy the great outdoors. Perhaps, they might even want to ride a bike to enjoy parts of Pure Michigan. We got the chance to...
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Wellness is so important – whether we’re talking about relaxation, maintaining our weight, or just being healthy overall. There’s a new practice in Grand Rapids that’s focused on both wellness and self care – it’s called Onca Health and we’re taking you inside!
Comments / 0