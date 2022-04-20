ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hot Springs, AR

HSPD: 2 facing charges in kidnapping of 17-year-old girl in Arkansas

By Miriam Battles
 1 day ago

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. – Two people are facing charges after a 17-year-old was kidnapped Monday night in Hot Springs.

According to the Hot Springs Police Department, 19-year-old Dayla Ferrer of Memphis, Tennessee, and 38-year-old Samuel Bolling Jr. of Nashville, Tennessee, were booked into the Garland County Detention Center Wednesday morning.

Police said that the 17-year-old was found Tuesday at about 3:22 p.m. in the 4700 block of Central Avenue with minor injuries and then transported to a local hospital for medical assistance.

Hot Springs police say missing teen at center of Amber Alert has been located

Ferrer and Bolling were found in the 4800 block of Central Avenue and were taken into custody without further incident, according to a release from police.

Hot Springs police say vehicle found; persons of interest identified after Tuesday Amber Alert

Police said that Ferrer and Bolling are facing charges of kidnapping, aggravated robbery, first-degree false imprisonment and first-degree battery. Their first hearing is scheduled for Wednesday afternoon.

‘Grim Reaper Rapist’ taken into custody

ARANSAS PASS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man dubbed the “Grim Reaper Rapist” was taken into custody after a several year investigation. Adrian Martinez, 38, was taken into custody after being linked to two rape cases in Aransas Pass, as well as a separate case near Houston. Police added that a “confirmed DNA specimen” was collected […]
Waco PD Makes Murder Arrest

Waco, TEXAS (FOX44) — The Waco Police Department has made an arrest in a murder that took place on Friday, April 15th. 34-year-old Evaristo Jacobo Garcia has been arrested in Tow, Texas, located in Llano County. Investigators say he shot and killed Johnny Vidal Hogan at his home near the 3100 block of Pipkin Lane […]
