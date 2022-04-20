ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flagstaff, AZ

Animal rescue groups rally on social media to find lost Tunnel Fire pets

knau.org
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLocal animal rescues are rallying on social media to reunite Tunnel Fire evacuees with their lost pets and livestock. The non-profit volunteer group Northern Arizona Animal Search and Rescue is creating a pet registry and photo gallery on...

www.knau.org

Comments / 0

Related
Shreveport Magazine

Lovely dog, who was abandoned at animal shelter because he humped another male dog and the owners thought the pooch was gay, has been adopted by “a loving gay family”

The animal shelter said the dog was abandoned by his owners after they described him as being “gay”. His owners left the pooch at the rehoming shelter after he reportedly ‘humped’ another male dog. The dog is described as weighing around 50 pounds or 23 kg and likes being around people. The animal shelter posted on Facebook Tuesday that the lovely dog had found new family to love him for who he is.
PETS
WLFI.com

Shelter dogs free to adopt from Crystal Creek

BATTLE GROUND, Ind. (WLFI) — Crystal Creek Kennels in Battle Ground is giving dogs away for free to a good home. Kennel Manager Emma Banter says a good home is somewhere where the owners make it a priority to keep any existing pets up to date on vaccines and other medical care.
BATTLE GROUND, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Coconino County, AZ
Flagstaff, AZ
Society
City
Flagstaff, AZ
Local
Arizona Pets & Animals
Flagstaff, AZ
Pets & Animals
Local
Arizona Lifestyle
Local
Arizona Society
Flagstaff, AZ
Lifestyle
Family Handyman

If You Plant This, Hummingbirds Will Flock to Your Home

Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication. How to Grow a Hummingbird Mint Plant. Common name: Hummingbird mint. Agastache...
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animal Rescue#Rescue Team#Animal Shelter#Fire Burning#Lost And Found
Tree Hugger

Newborn Puppies Found Abandoned at a Dumpster

In a place people typically dump greasy pizza boxes, smelly trash, and broken TVs, someone left an old laundry basket, lined with a tattered fleece blanket. Inside were six mewling tiny puppies that had been abandoned just a few hours after being born. Fortunately, someone discovered the puppies before it...
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Pets
CBS Miami

Dog Owners Warned Of Highly Contagious Virus Spreading Across South Florida

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade Animal Services is urging dog owners to keep a watch on their pets out in public as a new highly contagious disease spreads across South Florida. It’s called Canine Infectious Respiratory Disease Complex (CIRDC). “Canine infectious respiratory disease complex is like a canine flu or canine cold. It’s multiple viruses that affect the respiratory tract and causes respiratory symptoms. Sneezing, coughing, and hacking,” said Dr. Maria Serrano, a veterinarian at Animal Services. Animal Services said there have been many cases of CIRDC reported throughout South Florida. They urge dog owners to help protect their pets by keeping them current...
FLORIDA STATE
L.A. Weekly

How to Stop a Dog from Barking – Quick & Easy Training

Barking is often regarded as a common way for dogs to communicate. However, excessive or frequent barking is one of the issues that dog owners face with their pets. Obsessive barking can irritate other pets and cause other dogs in your neighborhood to start barking as well. Obviously, it is critical to eliminate incessant dog barking as soon as possible, either by a dog barking stopper or some physical approach.
PETS
12 News

Yup, that is a javelina in a car. Welcome to Arizona.

PHOENIX — It sounds like the beginning of a bad joke. "So a javelina jumps into a car..." But, believe it or not, this really happened. And there are photos to prove it. The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office recently posted about the incident on Facebook and it's quite the tale.
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy