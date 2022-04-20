Pittsfield Fire Dept. Knocks Down Vehicle Fire Outside Of Granite City On East Street (Video)

An Illinois man led police on a chase on the Massachusetts Turnpike Wednesday after police approached him sleeping in the back of a stolen vehicle. Massachusetts State Police said they approached Kevin Oldaker, 48, of Poplar Grove, Illinois, around 7:24 a.m. Wednesday at the Charlton Service Plaza while he was sleeping in the car that was reported stolen out of Biddeford, Maine. But when the trooper approached him, Oldaker refused to unlock the doors and said he couldn’t find his keys, police said.

