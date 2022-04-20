ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Katy, TX

Katy Area Community Band to Perform Dance Music on May Day

thekatynews.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Lone Star Symphonic Band will present their fourth concert of this 2021-22 Concert Season on May 1st, 2022. The concert, titled “Let’s Dance!”, will be performed at Holy Covenant United Methodist Church, 22111 Morton Ranch Dr., Katy, Texas. The concert will begin at 4:00 pm, with tickets available for purchase...

thekatynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
KBTX.com

Save the Music: Support student-run radio, local bands, and community venue

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - KANM Student Radio is hosting their bi-annual fundraiser concert, “Save the Music,” on Friday, March 25 at The 101 in Downtown Bryan. Tickets for this family-friendly event can be purchased at the door for $10. Proceeds will support Aggieland’s only student-run radio and the three local bands performing Friday night.
BRYAN, TX
blavity.com

Exclusive: Erica Campbell Dishes About Easter 'Verzuz,' New Music And 'Uncensored' Episode

Singer-songwriter Erica Campbell has been a staple since the ‘90s when she and her sister Tina, as the award-winning duo Mary Mary, became widely known for their contributions to contemporary gospel music with such hits as “Shackles” and “God in Me.” Since then, Campbell has accumulated immense success in the music industry and has even added actress, author and radio personality to her list of professional titles.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Katy, TX
State
Texas State
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Entertainment
Katy, TX
Entertainment
Local
Texas Entertainment
WFMZ-TV Online

Things to Do: World music and dance

Experience world music and dance when area colleges host performers and programs from across the globe. Lafayette College in Easton presents “Waves Across Time: Traditional Music and Dance of Okinawa” at 8 p.m. March 25 at Williams Center for the Arts, 317 Hamilton St., Easton. Kutztown University Presents...
THEATER & DANCE
operawire.com

Toronto Symphony Orchestra Announces 2022-23 Season

The Toronto Symphony Orchestra has announced its 2022-23 season featuring world stars and many masterpieces. The season will celebrate 100 Years of Artistic Achievement and Community Impact. For the purposes of this article, we will focus on vocal performances. Michael Francis conducts Toronto Mendelssohn Choir in Mozart’s Requiem and a...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Leroy Anderson
Person
Sergei Rachmaninoff
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Empowering All Emerging Artists With New Art Contest

RiverValley Behavioral Health's Youth Art Contest brings attention to Mental Health Awareness Month. Students are encouraged to create a visual art piece to bring awareness and hope to the community. Here's what's at stake and how to enter. I've always loved to draw and was blessed to be in honors...
VISUAL ART
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Band#Morton Ranch Dr#Albanian#Astral Dances#Danzon No#Italian#Big Band Spectacular
classicfm.com

Star trumpeter Alison Balsom reveals the top five trumpet concertos of all time

The star English trumpeter reveals the five trumpet concertos she considers to be the greatest of all time. “I hesitate to say ‘greatest’ because it isn’t a sport! And it is also pretty subjective,” Alison Balsom caveats at the beginning of the video, which was filmed ahead of Classic FM Live in April 2022. At our biannual concert, Balsom played Johann Nepomuk Hummel’s magnificent Trumpet Concerto – one of the works she chooses below.
MUSIC
Ultimate Classic Rock

Early Rock Record Producer Art Rupe Dead at 104

Art Rupe, the founder of Speciality Records who helped pioneer R&B and early rock music with artists like Little Richard, Sam Cooke and Lloyd Price, died on Friday at the age of 104. The Arthur N. Rupe Foundation announced the news in a statement. No immediate cause of death was...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
Pitchfork

“Layla” (Aya Metwalli Remix)

Like a desert plant, Tuareg guitar hero Mdou Moctar’s music draws from deep roots: not just North African assouf, or desert blues, but also Prince, Eddie Van Halen, and bespoke fuzz pedals. With his latest project, Afrique Refait, Moctar’s music blooms into unexpected new forms. A collection of remixes of last year’s Afrique Victime, Afrique Refait isn’t your average remix album. In keeping with Moctar’s message of regional uplift, all the remixers are also African, and their work amounts to a brief survey of the continent’s avant-garde. Tanzania’s Jay Mitta applies speedy singeli rhythms to the guitarist’s lightning-fast runs; Kenyan grindcore duo Duma convert Moctar’s ensemble into a noise act. But the most unexpected rework of all comes from Aya Metwalli, an Egyptian musician now based in Lebanon.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Songwriter U: It All Starts With a Song

I was born to develop and mentor songwriters. I spent over 35 years in the traditional music industry, most recently 20 years at Warner Chappell Music, guiding songwriters into successful careers. When I left the corporate structure to start my own artist development company in 2009, I was forced to...
MUSIC
munaluchi

Live Wedding Painters: Highlighting Black Artists

Live wedding painters share their artistic styles, inspirations, and challenges of painting live. Capturing your wedding day through photography is a wedding day staple; however, a lesser known way to capture your wedding is through live wedding painters. These talented artists attend your event and paint your most special moments on site, live! Pretty cool, right?
RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy