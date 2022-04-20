Katy Area Community Band to Perform Dance Music on May Day

Like a desert plant, Tuareg guitar hero Mdou Moctar’s music draws from deep roots: not just North African assouf, or desert blues, but also Prince, Eddie Van Halen, and bespoke fuzz pedals. With his latest project, Afrique Refait, Moctar’s music blooms into unexpected new forms. A collection of remixes of last year’s Afrique Victime, Afrique Refait isn’t your average remix album. In keeping with Moctar’s message of regional uplift, all the remixers are also African, and their work amounts to a brief survey of the continent’s avant-garde. Tanzania’s Jay Mitta applies speedy singeli rhythms to the guitarist’s lightning-fast runs; Kenyan grindcore duo Duma convert Moctar’s ensemble into a noise act. But the most unexpected rework of all comes from Aya Metwalli, an Egyptian musician now based in Lebanon.

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO