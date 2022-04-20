Prince Harry reveals daughter Lilibet’s recent milestone

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ’s daughter Lilibet Diana is on her way to keeping up with her big brother Archie Harrison ! The Duke of Sussex revealed one of his little girl’s latest milestones in a new interview with PEOPLE .

“Her current priorities are trying to keep up with her brother; she took her first step just a few days ago!” Harry said of Lili. “Proud papa, here.”

Getty Images Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are parents to son Archie and daughter Lilibet

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s baby girl, who was born last year at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara, California , will celebrate her first birthday on June 4. Meanwhile, Archie turns three on May 6.

Prince Harry revealed his wish for his son and daughter at the opening ceremony for the Invictus Games on Saturday . “To grow up in a better world,” Harry told a young reporter. “To grow up in a fairer world, a safer world, a more equal world. It’s not gonna be easy, but I will never ever, ever rest until I as a parent have at least tried to make the world a better place for them.”

“Because it is our responsibility that the world is the way that it is now and I don’t think that we should be bringing children into the world unless we are going to make that commitment to make it better for them,” the dad of two added. “We cannot steal your future.”