A mariachi band will perform Sunday in downtown New Kensington as part of the opening of the city’s newest restaurant. Taqueria El Pastorcito will be open from 2 to 8 p.m. Sunday, with the band playing for a couple of hours in the mid-afternoon, owner and chef Jose Tecuanhuehue said. That differs from the restaurant’s regular hours, which will be from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays.

NEW KENSINGTON, PA ・ 20 HOURS AGO