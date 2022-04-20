ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lasers trigger magnetism in atomically thin quantum materials

By University of Washington
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleResearchers have discovered that light—in the form of a laser—can trigger a form of magnetism in a normally nonmagnetic material. This magnetism centers on the behavior of electrons. These subatomic particles have an electronic property called "spin," which has a potential application in quantum computing. The researchers found that electrons within...

#Quantum Physics#Quantum Computing#Quantum Materials#Laser#Quantum Computers#Boeing#Uw#The Department Of Physics#Clean Energy Institute#Profes
