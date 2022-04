DUBLIN (KPIX 5) – As interest rates creep up, many thought it would mean some potential home buyers would back off. So far, that doesn’t seem to be the case in the Bay Area’s red-hot market. March was another record month for California and Bay Area real estate. The median single-family home price in California, in March, was $849,080, according to the California Association of Realtors. Here were the median sale prices for single-family homes in the nine Bay Area counties: • Alameda: $1,430,000 • Contra Costa: $965,900 • Marin: $1,737,500 • Napa: $998,000 • San Francisco: $2,060,000 • San Mateo: $2,280,000 • Santa Clara: $1,950,000 • Sonoma: $833,750 • Solano:...

REAL ESTATE ・ 15 HOURS AGO