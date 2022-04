EAST LANSING – After two seasons as an offensive analyst at Michigan State, Effrem Reed fulfilled a goal by landing a job as a position coach. Reed was announced on Dec. 7 as the running backs coach at Georgia Southern for new coach Clay Helton. He spent two days on campus meeting the staff and made plans to return. Other than struggling to find a house in the area, he was on the right track.

