ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

A video went viral on TikTok about prices at Trader Joe's, and it sparked a debate about whether the beloved chain is for rich people

By Áine Cain
Business Insider
Business Insider
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ASg02_0fEkFJq000
Trader Joe's has a reputation for quirky offerings.

Jeffrey Greenberg/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

  • Trader Joe's is a grocery chain with a popular following.
  • Recently, a TikTok went viral suggesting that the chain is quite expensive.
  • Trader Joe's may offer some strong deals, but it's not the most practical place to save money.

A video posted on TikTok sparked a wider conversation about Trader Joe's, a popular grocery store chain with a loyal following .

User @katarinakitt posted a video on TikTok on April 5, referencing her discussions with coworkers about Trader Joe's. She said that her colleagues routinely shopped at Trader Joe's, while she never did because she had always considered the chain to be too costly.

"Where I'm from, me and my family, we don't shop at Trader Joe's because it's expensive to us," she said.

@katarinakitt This is a hill I will die on. #traderjoes #workinginnyc #broke #9to5 ♬ Spongebob Tomfoolery - Dante9k Remix - David Snell

The post spurred discussion around Trader Joe's, a chain with around 530 stores and 10,000 workers, predominantly being for rich people. It's not the first time that debate over the grocery chain's perceived priciness has gone viral on TikTok , either.

Insider previously found that the grocery chain draws in an up-and-coming crowd, with the typical shopper being a married, college-educated individual between 25 and 44 years of age earning over $80,000 and living in an urban area.

In a 2007 report published in Pepperdine University's Graziadio Business Review , researchers found that Trader Joe's eschews national brands and instead focuses on selling a constantly changing mix of merchandise that "are distinct from those sold in traditional supermarkets." The result is a slew of "high quality" products "offered at low prices" within a relatively small store, compared with larger grocers or big-box competitors.

Whole Foods Market, another grocery chain that emphasizes high-quality offerings, tends to have similar prices for numerous products. In 2017, Insider found that most Whole Foods products were at least slightly more expensive than their Trader Joe's counterparts.

While Trader Joe's may offer strong deals on unique items, that doesn't mean that it's a practical option for every shopper. Consumers on a budget — who benefit from buying generic options in bulk — could chafe against the chain's emphasis on novel snack items and seasonal offerings. Earlier this year, Insider found that Aldi and Walmart consistently beat the chain out on pricing.

Are you a Trader Joe's employee with a story to share? Email acain@insider.com.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 4

heyjude2000
6h ago

I disagree . $8 French sparkling wine. Boursin cheese has remained the same price for 20 years. Five dollar coffee beans. Cheap wine. Trader Joe’s was the only way I could feed my kid well as a single mom. My son adored the orange chicken in the coconut shrimp and the amazing cookies they were three bucks for a huge box

Reply
2
Related
Mashed

Why TikTok Is Running To Try Trader Joe's Sumo Oranges

TikTok has plenty of food hacks — you can even discover new things to do with fruit on the social media app. For example, there's a method for ensuring you have the sweetest peaches ever, and the Lizzo-approved "cereal" of berries in coconut water. Now, Sumo oranges are making the rounds on TikTok.
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rich People#Whole Foods#Universal Images Group#Getty#Katarinakitt#Priciness
Joel Eisenberg

More Walmarts Have Been Announced as Closing in 2022. Is Your Neighborhood Location Among Them?

In an earlier NewsBreak article, I shared current plans for the retailer. Recent updates have been reported by their corporate office. This article is free of bias, and is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets: Walmart.com, Corporate.Walmart.com, Walmart spokesman Brian Little,BestLifeOnline.com, and QuerySprout.com.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
BGR.com

If you bought these cookies at Walmart, there’s a serious recall you should see

With Easter almost here, you’re probably stocking up on Easter candy for the holiday. That means buying all sorts of treats for your kids’ Easter egg hunt… or just for yourself. If you have already purchased the Ready to Build Chocolate Cookie Bunny Hutch Kit from Walmart, you should know Wilton issued a potentially serious recall. The product contains milk that the ingredients label fails to identify.
LIFESTYLE
Business Insider

Business Insider

468K+
Followers
29K+
Post
232M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy