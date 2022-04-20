ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tottenham 'readying £42m bid to sign Torino defensive pair Gleison Bremer and Wilfried Singo', as boss Antonio Conte aims for a quick summer rebuild

By Max Mathews For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 1 day ago

Tottenham are preparing an audacious £42million double swoop for two Torino defenders, according to reports in Italy.

Spurs' summer rebuild is already underway, with managing director Fabio Paratici and boss Antonio Conte pulling the trigger on the permanent signing of Dejan Kulusevski from Juventus.

Paratici, who joined from Juventus in June, led the way in acquiring winger Kulusevski - at first on loan - and central midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur, also from the Italian giants.

Although it's early days to make a definitive judgement, both have been qualified successes in north London.

And as reported by Italian paper Tuttosport, the squad revamp is set to continue with a joint move for Gleison Bremer and Wilfried Singo.

Torino are said to be holding out for more than £42m - but Spurs are keen to secure the pair and would therefore be open to upping their offer.

Tottenham are reportedly reading an audacious double swoop for a pair of Torino defenders
Spurs are said to be keen on Gleison Bremer (above) and wing-back Wilfried Singo (pictured)

Serie A side Torino have one of the meanest defences in the division, only conceding 31 goals from their 32 league games this season.

Only the current top four - AC Milan (29), Inter Milan (25), Napoli (27) and Juventus (29) - have shipped fewer goals, with Gleison and Singo contributing to that fine record.

Brazilian centre half Bremer, 25, models his game on legendary compatriot Lucio, and there are shades of the former Bayern Munich defender in his play - he is strong, quick, good in the air, and capable of playing out from the back too.

Spurs managing director Fabio Paratici (above) is thought to be leading the chase for the duo
Antonio Conte's side signed loanee Dejan Kulusevski on a permanent transfer on Wednesday

Singo, 21, has played 31 times this season, scoring three goals, and both played in their side's impressive 0-0 draw against league leaders AC Milan.

The twice-capped Ivory Coast international plays predominantly as a right wing-back in Torino's 3-5-2 system, but can also cover right back in a back four, or centre back, making both defenders a perfect fit for Conte's typical 3-5-2.

Right wing-back Matt Doherty has come into form but the club are reportedly already considering selling summer signing Emerson Royal. At centre half, Conte seems to distrust Davinson Sanchez, Joe Rodon and Japhet Tanganga.

