ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Simone Ashley Said Before "Bridgerton" She Had To Work "Twice As Hard" As A Woman Of Color

By Emily Mae Czachor
BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed
 20 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jdWuj_0fEkF8DG00

Thanks to Bridgerton and Sex Education , Simone Ashley is now a household name.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25qyHk_0fEkF8DG00
Jonathan Leibson / Getty Images for Netflix

Her starring role in Season 2 of Shonda Rhimes' period piece TV series attracted a record number of viewers for Netflix — and for good reason: Simone stunned in the role of Kate Sharma.

Netflix / Via media.giphy.com

But her life looked quite different before she rose to fame, as Simone recalled during a recent appearance on the Reign With Josh Smith podcast.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gDkQY_0fEkF8DG00
Jonathan Leibson / Getty Images for Netflix

The actor recently recalled working as a server and frozen yogurt shop employee not too long ago, and reflected on how she had to "hustle" and work "twice as hard" as other actors, who don't face the same inequalities, as a woman of color.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NeNcb_0fEkF8DG00
Karwai Tang / WireImage via Getty Images

"For me it has just always been like, 'I'm just like any other actress; I can do this. I can have a script put in front of me and bring a character to life, and I'm smart and got creative ideas, and I can do this,'" Simone explained. "But I think, yeah, as a woman and a woman of color, you do have to work harder."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UoaLs_0fEkF8DG00
Randy Holmes / ABC via Getty Images

"We are working twice as hard, but you know what, I would do it again," she said, calling success "the most rewarding feeling" and describing herself as "a bit of a fighter" while pursuing her career aspirations. "It's a nice feeling to just push through and to have your dreams achieved no matter what the hurdles are."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1snXIT_0fEkF8DG00
Arturo Holmes / FilmMagic via Getty Images

"You hope the goal is that one day it is just completely normalized, and there's a sense of ease for women of all heritages and cultures to have doors open for them," Simone added. "I think all of us in whatever industry we choose, we all do the hustle and we all do the grind, and it's good to be proud of that and to acknowledge that for sure."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11hZaf_0fEkF8DG00
Rich Fury / Getty Images for Vanity Fair

"I wouldn't want anything to stop me from achieving my dreams or being good at my job. I've worked so hard up until this moment."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yJYdy_0fEkF8DG00
Jeff Spicer / Jeff Spicer / Getty Images

We're looking forward to seeing a lot more of Simone when Bridgerton returns, again, for Season 3. You can listen to her podcast interview in full here .

Comments / 0

Related
WUSA

'Bridgerton's Simone Ashley, Charithra Chandran and More Stars Dazzle on the Red Carpet for Season 2 Premiere

The second season of Bridgerton is just days away from dropping, and we can't wait for another round of regency-era looks and love stories. The stars of the Netflix series hit the red carpet in their finest of modern wears during the show's season premiere in London Tuesday night and let's just say, they came to slay. From Simone Ashley to Shonda Rhimes and Charithra Chandran, nobody held anything back on the carpet. The only drawback was a missing Nicola Coughlan, who had to miss the premiere after testing positive for COVID-19.
TV & VIDEOS
Bradenton Herald

Find Out the ‘Bridgerton’ Cast’s Salaries and Net Worths: Jonathan Bailey, Simone Ashley and More!

Whether you’re a fan of period dramas or not, there’s a good chance you watched season 1 of Bridgerton. After Netflix released the Shonda Rhimes series in December 2020, it quickly became one of the streaming giant’s most popular shows … ever. 82 million households streamed Bridgerton worldwide and it received an impressive 89 percent on Rotten Tomatoes.
TV & VIDEOS
HollywoodLife

Kevin Costner Brings Stunning Wife Christine Baumgartner To 2022 Oscars

The ‘Yellowstone’ star and his beautiful wife took over the red carpet at the Academy Awards. See the gorgeous pics!. Kevin Costner sure does clean up nice! The Yellowstone star traded in his cowboy gear for a tuxedo when he appeared alongside his gorgeous wife, Christine Baumgartner, on the red carpet for the 2022 Academy Awards. The veteran actor, who is a three-time Oscar nominee and won Best Director for 1991’s Dances With Wolves, arrived to the Dolby Theater in Hollywood on Sunday (March 27) to present an award during the glamorous event. Kevin cut a dapper figure in his classic suit, while his wife of 18 years dared to impress in a stunning black and silver, strapless gown.
CELEBRITIES
Radar Online.com

Wesley Snipes' Thin Frame At The 2022 Oscars Concerns Fans: 'I Hope He Is OK'

Wesley Snipes' thin frame at the 2022 Oscars has fans concerned for his well-being following the actor's red carpet appearance. "Is #WesleySnipes ok? He’s lost a lot of weight and even his voice sounds breathy. #Oscars Hopefully all is well," one worried social media user tweeted as the show aired on Sunday.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Smith
Person
Shonda Rhimes
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Frozen Yogurt#Via Media#Twice As Hard#Sex Education#Wireimage
Variety

Amy Schumer Says Death Threats Against Her Got ‘So Bad’ After the Oscars: ‘The Misogyny Is Unbelievable’

Click here to read the full article. Amy Schumer revealed on the April 13 episode of “The Howard Stern Show” that her seat filler joke at the 2022 Oscars with Jesse Plemons and Kirsten Dunst resulted in death threats against her from people who thought she had “disrespected” Dunst (via Yahoo Entertainment). The bit found Schumer mistaking the Oscar-nominated Dunst for a seat filler and kicking her out of her seat, much to Plemons’ bafflement. Schumer explained to upset fans the day after the Oscars that the seat filler joke “was a choreographed bit” and that Dunst was in on the...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Outsider.com

Mel Gibson Interview Abruptly Cut Off Over Question About Will Smith 2022 Oscars Slap Incident

Will Smith is inarguably one of the most popular actors in Hollywood. However, the actor has received unprecedented international attention since he slapped comedian Chris Rock at the Oscars last week. Now, all eyes have turned to the actor as he awaits word regarding his actions at the prestigious awards show. Meanwhile, other Hollywood icons have begun to comment on Will Smith’s actions, reactions varying across the board. Fellow actor Mel Gibson seems to have some opinions of his own regarding the Oscars uproar. However, a recent interview highlighting the subject concluded awkwardly when his response became cut off by a handler.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Frail Liza Minnelli, 76, felt 'shaken' and 'sabotaged' after being forced on stage in wheelchair at Oscars instead of seated in director's chair as planned, claims her friend

Liza Minnelli's friend Michael Feinstein has come to her defense after viewers worried that she looked frail and out of it when she presented Best Picture at the 2022 Academy Awards with Lady Gaga. During an appearance Monday on SirusXM's The Jess Cagle Show, Feinstein, 65, claimed that the 76-year-old...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Salma Hayek and lookalike daughter's unusual living situation revealed

Salma Hayek has an enviable property portfolio with homes around the globe but one, in particular, leaves the star and her family a little shaken up. The Frida actress, her husband and their teenage daughter, Valentina, spend a considerable amount of time in their plush London home. However, they got...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Viola Davis On How She Injected Cultural Specificity Into ‘The First Lady’ – Contenders TV

Click here to read the full article. Viola Davis did speak with Michelle Obama before she played her in Showtime’s upcoming The First Lady, but she is reluctant to share much of what they talked about in their private conversation. “What’s dramatic about Michelle Obama? I’ll tell you what’s dramatic. She is a Black woman and the first Black woman in the White House built by slaves, someone who literally was perceived to be overly masculine, not feminine, angry, hostile, and I will share one thing that she said to me,” Davis said during a panel for the series at Deadline’s...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Amy Robach's Oscars minidress might be her most stunning look yet

Amy Robach knows how to make a style statement and her latest is no exception. The star hung up her running shoes to make a very glamorous appearance for the Oscars red carpet ahead of the big event on Sunday. The Good Morning America star dazzled in a short, velvet...
CELEBRITIES
BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed

968
Followers
1K+
Post
506K+
Views
ABOUT

We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.

 https://www.buzzfeed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy