Simone Ashley Said Before "Bridgerton" She Had To Work "Twice As Hard" As A Woman Of Color

WUSA
'Bridgerton's Simone Ashley, Charithra Chandran and More Stars Dazzle on the Red Carpet for Season 2 Premiere
The second season of Bridgerton is just days away from dropping, and we can't wait for another round of regency-era looks and love stories. The stars of the Netflix series hit the red carpet in their finest of modern wears during the show's season premiere in London Tuesday night and let's just say, they came to slay. From Simone Ashley to Shonda Rhimes and Charithra Chandran, nobody held anything back on the carpet. The only drawback was a missing Nicola Coughlan, who had to miss the premiere after testing positive for COVID-19.
Bradenton Herald
Find Out the ‘Bridgerton’ Cast’s Salaries and Net Worths: Jonathan Bailey, Simone Ashley and More!
Whether you’re a fan of period dramas or not, there’s a good chance you watched season 1 of Bridgerton. After Netflix released the Shonda Rhimes series in December 2020, it quickly became one of the streaming giant’s most popular shows … ever. 82 million households streamed Bridgerton worldwide and it received an impressive 89 percent on Rotten Tomatoes.
Kevin Costner Brings Stunning Wife Christine Baumgartner To 2022 Oscars
The ‘Yellowstone’ star and his beautiful wife took over the red carpet at the Academy Awards. See the gorgeous pics!. Kevin Costner sure does clean up nice! The Yellowstone star traded in his cowboy gear for a tuxedo when he appeared alongside his gorgeous wife, Christine Baumgartner, on the red carpet for the 2022 Academy Awards. The veteran actor, who is a three-time Oscar nominee and won Best Director for 1991’s Dances With Wolves, arrived to the Dolby Theater in Hollywood on Sunday (March 27) to present an award during the glamorous event. Kevin cut a dapper figure in his classic suit, while his wife of 18 years dared to impress in a stunning black and silver, strapless gown.
Radar Online.com
Wesley Snipes' Thin Frame At The 2022 Oscars Concerns Fans: 'I Hope He Is OK'
Wesley Snipes' thin frame at the 2022 Oscars has fans concerned for his well-being following the actor's red carpet appearance. "Is #WesleySnipes ok? He’s lost a lot of weight and even his voice sounds breathy. #Oscars Hopefully all is well," one worried social media user tweeted as the show aired on Sunday.
Sally Field Admits She Wants To Punch People When They Get Her 1985 Oscars Speech Wrong
Sally Field recently admitted that she wants to “punch people in the nose” when they get her 1985 Oscars speech wrong. Field had won the Best Actress for her performance in Places in the Heart, portraying a woman running a Texas farm during the Great Depression. Part of...
Beyonce Rocks Insanely Sexy Sheer Dress For Her Oscars After-Party: 1st Photos
Beyonce and Jay Z once again hosted their ultra-exclusive Oscars after party at the Chateau Marmont — and she came dressed to impress. Bey shared the first photos of her look on March 30, three days after the event. Beyoncé avoided being photographed by paparazzi at her 2022 Oscars...
Elton John's sons hit Oscars 2022 viewing party with Lady Gaga, their 'Gagamother'
Elton John's family reunited with Lady Gaga at The Elton John AIDS Foundation's 30th annual Academy Awards viewing party.
Here’s The Latest On Those Charlize Theron And Brad Pitt Dating Rumors
Charlize Theron hasn’t been shy about her feelings towards Brad Pitt; in particular, how she is “cautiously excited” about potentially dating the 58-year-old actor, who is still in the middle of a very long divorce settlement and custody battle with 46-year-old estranged ex-wife, Angelina Jolie. Fans have...
Michelle Pfeiffer Bought Her Iconic Scarface Sunglasses for Just $3
Who says timeless style has to cost a mint? Not Michelle Pfeiffer!. The Scarface star told Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest on Friday morning that her says her iconic cat eye sunglasses from the film cost only a few dollars. The actress, 63, posted a still from the film on...
The First Lady review – star-studded series is a third-rate disappointment
The series on three first ladies falls flat despite a stacked cast, including Viola Davis as Michelle Obama, Michelle Pfeiffer as Betty Ford and Gillian Anderson as Eleanor Roosevelt
mycolumbuspower.com
She Said What She Said: Megan Thee Stallion Had Time For Carl Crawford On Twitter
LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Megan Thee Stallion is fed up with her record label and anyone that is still questioning if she got shot by Tory Lanez and decided to call people out on Twitter. Megan Thee Stallion had time on Monday (Mar.21). Following...
Amy Schumer Says Death Threats Against Her Got ‘So Bad’ After the Oscars: ‘The Misogyny Is Unbelievable’
Click here to read the full article. Amy Schumer revealed on the April 13 episode of “The Howard Stern Show” that her seat filler joke at the 2022 Oscars with Jesse Plemons and Kirsten Dunst resulted in death threats against her from people who thought she had “disrespected” Dunst (via Yahoo Entertainment). The bit found Schumer mistaking the Oscar-nominated Dunst for a seat filler and kicking her out of her seat, much to Plemons’ bafflement. Schumer explained to upset fans the day after the Oscars that the seat filler joke “was a choreographed bit” and that Dunst was in on the...
Mel Gibson Interview Abruptly Cut Off Over Question About Will Smith 2022 Oscars Slap Incident
Will Smith is inarguably one of the most popular actors in Hollywood. However, the actor has received unprecedented international attention since he slapped comedian Chris Rock at the Oscars last week. Now, all eyes have turned to the actor as he awaits word regarding his actions at the prestigious awards show. Meanwhile, other Hollywood icons have begun to comment on Will Smith’s actions, reactions varying across the board. Fellow actor Mel Gibson seems to have some opinions of his own regarding the Oscars uproar. However, a recent interview highlighting the subject concluded awkwardly when his response became cut off by a handler.
Frail Liza Minnelli, 76, felt 'shaken' and 'sabotaged' after being forced on stage in wheelchair at Oscars instead of seated in director's chair as planned, claims her friend
Liza Minnelli's friend Michael Feinstein has come to her defense after viewers worried that she looked frail and out of it when she presented Best Picture at the 2022 Academy Awards with Lady Gaga. During an appearance Monday on SirusXM's The Jess Cagle Show, Feinstein, 65, claimed that the 76-year-old...
Hello Magazine
Salma Hayek and lookalike daughter's unusual living situation revealed
Salma Hayek has an enviable property portfolio with homes around the globe but one, in particular, leaves the star and her family a little shaken up. The Frida actress, her husband and their teenage daughter, Valentina, spend a considerable amount of time in their plush London home. However, they got...
I said goodbye to my husband moments before giving birth to our baby girl – fearing I would never wake up
A FIRST-TIME mum sobbed as she feared both she and her baby were going to die moments before undergoing an emergency C-section at 29 weeks, after her oxygen levels dramatically plummeted last summer. The traumatic drama – which led to a happy ending with both mum and baby daughter Grace...
Viola Davis On How She Injected Cultural Specificity Into ‘The First Lady’ – Contenders TV
Click here to read the full article. Viola Davis did speak with Michelle Obama before she played her in Showtime’s upcoming The First Lady, but she is reluctant to share much of what they talked about in their private conversation. “What’s dramatic about Michelle Obama? I’ll tell you what’s dramatic. She is a Black woman and the first Black woman in the White House built by slaves, someone who literally was perceived to be overly masculine, not feminine, angry, hostile, and I will share one thing that she said to me,” Davis said during a panel for the series at Deadline’s...
Hello Magazine
Amy Robach's Oscars minidress might be her most stunning look yet
Amy Robach knows how to make a style statement and her latest is no exception. The star hung up her running shoes to make a very glamorous appearance for the Oscars red carpet ahead of the big event on Sunday. The Good Morning America star dazzled in a short, velvet...
What Ever Happened to ‘The Mummy’ Star Brendan Fraser? Inside His Life Before, During and After Fame
In 1991, Brendan Fraser stepped into the world of acting with a role in the drama Dogfight. He later became one of the hunks of Hollywood with his memorable roles in George of the Jungle and The Mummy franchise. In recent years, fans have wondered what happened to the ‘90s film icon after he took a major step back from Hollywood.
Elle
Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Reportedly Promise Queen She'll Hug Great-Grandchildren 'In The Near Future'
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly been invited to appear on the Buckingham Palace balcony during Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee celebrations, but that's not the only news relating to the royal couple. During the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's quick visit to Windsor castle for Easter Sunday, ahead...
BuzzFeed
