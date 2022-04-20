No College Degree? That’s No Problem for Tesla, Netflix, Apple & These Other Companies

In general, a college education opens doors in terms of desirable employment . But as the cost of college continues to rise, many are priced out of even attending.

Using data from the U.S. Census, Bureau of Labor Statistics and National Center for Education Statistics data for the years 1980 to 2019, CNBC reported that college costs have increased by 169% over the past 40 years — but earnings for workers between the ages of 22 and 27 have increased by just 19%.

However, a bachelor’s degree is no longer the minimum requirement to work at some major companies. According to Benzinga, these six companies are sidestepping the once-required four-year degree due to the inflated costs of higher education.

Netflix

Not only does Netflix have several senior-level employees who never attended college, but the company is hiring for no-degree roles, such as:

Administrative assistant, globalization.

Technical solutions manager.

Production assistant.

IBM

IBM offers a 12-month program for potential employees to give them the necessary skills for the roles in the company. These apprentice roles include:

Industrial design apprentice.

Hacker apprentice.

Software engineer apprentice.

Apple

In 2019, CEO Tim Cook claimed that half of the company’s U.S. employees did not have a four-year college degree, Benzinga noted. Here are some of the roles filled by said workers:

Account executive.

Apple specialist.

Technical support.

Alphabet

Alphabet and Google offer non-entry level positions to those without a college degree. These positions include:

Application engineer.

Technical program manager.

Data and analytics analyst.

Tesla

Tesla’s Elon Musk is said to value exceptional work, no matter where you come from, where you went to school or even what industry you work in. Here are some roles Tesla is hiring for now:

Quality engineer.

Production associate.

Service advisor.

Meta Platforms

Facebook is another company that offers positions to those with no degree. Facebook is hiring for these positions:

People specialist, onboarding.

Candidate experience lead.

Finance associate.

