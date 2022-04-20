Misfits star Nathan Stewart-Jarrett runs away from baseball-wielding thugs in dramatic scenes for new Disney+ series Culprits

Nathan Stewart-Jarrett got into character as he filmed dramatic new scenes for new Disney+ series, Culprits, on Wednesday.

The Misfits star, 36, who was clad in a barbed wire T-shirt and stained jeans ran out of a house clutching a saucepan lid.

Actors sporting fake blood on their faces were also seen wielding baseball bats as they chased Nathan during a high-octane scene.

They were seen breaking a door down while Nathan and co-stars ran off clutching pieces of furniture.

Nathan later changed into a purple jumper and sported a neon mask as he relaxed between takes.

Disney+'s Culprits follows the aftermath of a heist, when the crew have gone their separate ways but are being targeted one-by-one by a killer.

The series boasts a cast that also includes Gemma Arterton, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Niamh Algar, Eddie Izzard and Hollyoaks' Karl Collins.

Generation's Nathan Stewart-Jarrett was revealed in the lead role of Joe when the show was announced as one of Disney vertical Star's debut UK originals last year.

It's been written and directed by J Blakeson, the Harrogate-born writer and filmmaker behind The Disappearance of Alice Creed and 2020 feature thriller I Care A Lot.

Blakeson also directed the BBC series Gunpowder in 2017, about the gunpowder plot and starring the likes of Game of Thrones' Kit Harington, Liv Tyler and Mark Gatiss.

Principal photography for Culprits began in the UK last month and as well as Manchester, the series is also being filmed in Cambridge, Ontario.

The show is set to air next year.

Culprits is executive produced by Stephen Garrett, created by Blakeson and produced by Morenike Williams (Killing Eve).

It is produced by Garrett's UK drama indie Character 7 and executive produced by Johanna Devereaux for Disney+.

