ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Scientists prepare CERN collider restart in hunt for ‘dark matter’

By Reuters
New York Post
New York Post
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LZv7a_0fEkExoL00

PREVESSIN, France, April 20 – Scientists at Europe’s physics research center will this week fire up the 16-mile (27-kilometer) Large Hadron Collider (LHC), the machine that found the Higgs boson particle, after a shutdown for maintenance and upgrades was prolonged by COVID-19 delays.

Restarting the collider is a complex procedure, and researchers at the CERN center have champagne on hand if all goes well, ready to join a row of bottles in the control room celebrating landmarks including the discovery of the elusive subatomic particle a decade ago.

“It’s not flipping a button,” Rende Steerenberg, in charge of control room operations, told Reuters. “This comes with a certain sense of tension, nervousness.”

Potential pitfalls include the discovery of an obstruction; the shrinking of materials due to a nearly 300-degree temperature swing; and difficulties with thousands of magnets that help keep billions of particles in a tight beam as they circle the collider tunnel beneath the Swiss-French border.

Steerenberg said the system had to work “like an orchestra.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05vsWu_0fEkExoL00 A man works in the European Organization for Nuclear Research (CERN) Control Centre in Meyrin near Geneva, Switzerland, April 13, 2022.Reuters

“In order for the beam to go around all these magnets have to play the right functions and the right things at the right time,” he said.

The batch of LHC collisions observed at CERN between 2010-2013 brought proof of the existence of the long-sought Higgs boson particle which, along with its linked energy field, is thought to be vital to the formation of the universe after the Big Bang 13.7 billion years ago.

But plenty remains to be discovered.

Physicists hope the resumption of collisions will help in their quest for so-called “dark matter” that lies beyond the visible universe. Dark matter is thought to be five times more prevalent than ordinary matter but does not absorb, reflect or emit light. Searches have so-far come up empty-handed.

“We are going to increase the number of collisions drastically and therefore the probability of new discoveries also,” said Steerenberg, who added that the collider was due to operate until another shutdown from 2025-2027.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Helium-3 is leaking from Earth's core, scientists discover, adding evidence to the theory that our planet formed in a solar nebula billons of years ago

Helium-3, a rare isotope of helium gas, has been found leaking out of the Earth's core, adding evidence to the theory the planet formed in a solar nebula. Some natural processes can produce helium-3, but it is made primarily in nebulae - massive, spinning clouds of gas and dust, with most traced back to the Big Bang.
ASTRONOMY
dailygalaxy.com

China is Hatching a Plan to Find Earth 2.0 to Homo Sapiens Only 9th of Human Species (Planet Earth Report)

Today’s stories range from The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Metaverse to ‘Extraordinary’ W Boson Particle Finding Contradicts Understanding of How Universe Works to How Ancient, Recurring Climate Changes May Have Shaped Human Evolution, and much more. The Planet Earth Report provides descriptive links to headline news by leading science journalists about the extraordinary discoveries, technology, people, and events changing our knowledge of Planet Earth and the future of the human species.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cern#Particle Physics#Dark Matter#Large Hadron Collider#Prevessin#Higgs#Reuters#Swiss
Outsider.com

US Military Officially Confirms First Known Interstellar Meteor Collided With Earth: Report

Military researchers at the US Space Command recently discovered the first known interstellar meteor, a rock mass from space that originates outside of our solar system, to ever have hit Earth. In 2014, an oblong object entered Earth’s atmosphere and landed in the Pacific Ocean. NASA and other intelligence agencies mistakenly buried evidence of the cosmic rubble in the fireball database for years, until a Harvard student came poking around in 2019.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Andrei Tapalaga

Another Species of Humans Could Be Roaming on This Earth

A new species of humans known as Homo floresiensis had only been discovered in 2004analogicus./Pixabay. In the last 300,000 years, our ancestors known as the Homo-sapiens had been roaming this Earth. From about 160,000 years ago the modern Homo-sapiens, the species we all identify as today began to populate the Earth. At this time many other species such as the neanderthals had been fighting for world dominance. Besides these two main human species, there were other minor species, but not much evidence had been found until the 21st century.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Country
Switzerland
BGR.com

Declassified government data reveals an interstellar object that exploded over Earth

Back in 2014, a fireball exploded in the skies over Papua New Guinea. At the time, scientists believed that the object was a small meteorite measuring around 1.5 feet across. It slammed into the Earth’s atmosphere at more than 130,000 mph (roughly 210,000 km/h). Because the object’s speed exceeded the average velocity of meteors found within our solar system, a group of scientists conducted a study on the object in 2019. They found that it was most likely the first interstellar object we had identified.
ASTRONOMY
TheConversationAU

Time might not exist, according to physicists and philosophers – but that's okay

Does time exist? The answer to this question may seem obvious: of course it does! Just look at a calendar or a clock. But developments in physics suggest the non-existence of time is an open possibility, and one that we should take seriously. How can that be, and what would it mean? It’ll take a little while to explain, but don’t worry: even if time doesn’t exist, our lives will go on as usual. A crisis in physics Physics is in crisis. For the past century or so, we have explained the universe with two wildly successful physical theories: general relativity and quantum mechanics. Quantum...
SCIENCE
sciencealert.com

Scientists Just Confirmed The Hottest Rock Ever Recorded on Earth

It's confirmed: The hottest rock ever discovered in Earth's crust really was super-hot. The rock, a fist-sized piece of black glass, was discovered in 2011 and first reported in 2017, when scientists wrote in the journal Earth and Planetary Science Letters that it had been formed in temperatures reaching 4,298 degrees Fahrenheit (2,370 degrees Celsius), hotter than much of the Earth's mantle.
ASTRONOMY
natureworldnews.com

Can a Solar Flare Be Powerful Enough to Wipe Out All Life on Earth?

Solar flares coincide yet are part of our Sun's recurring 11-year cycle, divided into the minimum and maximum phases. Depending on the phase, the occurrence of solar activities such as solar storms mostly triggers the rate of solar flares. A manifestation of an explosive solar storm in our solar system's...
ASTRONOMY
The Guardian

Scientists find fossil of dinosaur ‘killed on day of asteroid strike’

Scientists believe they have been given an extraordinary view of the last day of the dinosaurs after they discovered the fossil of an animal they believe died that day. The perfectly preserved leg, which even includes remnants of the animal’s skin, can be accurately dated to the time the asteroid that brought about the dinosaurs’ extinction struck Earth 66m years ago, experts say, because of the presence of debris from the impact, which rained down only in its immediate aftermath.
SCIENCE
dailygalaxy.com

Beyond Our Universe: “Worlds Utterly Unlike Anything We Can Imagine” (Weekend Feature)

Is the universe we see – stars, moons, planets, clusters of galaxies – a small, accidental tip of an infinite cosmic iceberg? During the epoch of inflation, thought to have been triggered by the phase transition that marked the end of the grand unification at approximately 10^−36 seconds after the Big Bang, the accelerating expansion of space was far more dramatic than in today’s universe. Inflation lasted for only 10^-32 seconds, but the universe expanded at an absolutely staggering rate, increasing in size by a factor of 10^26. During this period, no objects – even two elementary particles – remained close enough to one another for long enough to interact.Small Piece of Space Formed Our Universe.
ASTRONOMY
dailygalaxy.com

Hidden Factor in Human Evolution to Scientists Create RNA That Evolves on Its Own (Planet Earth Report)

Today’s stories range from A New Place for Consciousness in Our Understanding of the Universe to Installing the World’s Highest Weather Station on Mount Everest to Military Memo Deepens Possible Interstellar Meteor Mystery, and much more. The Planet Earth Report provides descriptive links to headline news by leading science journalists about the extraordinary discoveries, technology, people, and events changing our knowledge of Planet Earth and the future of the human species.
SCIENCE
WHIO Dayton

Atom-smashing CERN lab ratchets up measures against Russia

GENEVA — (AP) — The sprawling European science lab that houses the world’s largest atom smasher is taking new steps that will further limit its cooperation with Russian research institutes in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The CERN Council, the governing body of the...
SCIENCE
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
24K+
Followers
20K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy