ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

The Clever Reason Grocery Stores Often Put the Produce Up Front

By Ellen Gutoskey
Mental_Floss
Mental_Floss
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

It’s also not a coincidence that you have to walk a mile to get to the dairy...

www.mentalfloss.com

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

This best-selling nonstick frying pan is $14 and shoppers are obsessed

You undoubtedly have a routine that involves some amount of research before you make a purchase online. We all do. It doesn’t matter if it’s a big purchase or a small one. The bottom line is that you want to make sure you’re getting your money’s worth. When someone says they found the best nonstick frying pan, you’re not simply going to take their word for it.
LIFESTYLE
SFGate

‘Forager’ for organic grocery store cultivates opportunities

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The smell of grassy, earthy spring onions wafted through the hoop house at Broadfork Farm earlier this month as Janet Aardema pulled the hearty bulbs out of the ground, jolting them awake from their winter slumber. She collected bunches at a time and bound them with rubber bands, then threw them into crates before washing them.
RICHMOND, VA
Mashed

How To Save Money At The Grocery Store, According To An Expert

Just when you thought inflation couldn't get any higher, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics announced on March 10, 2022 that the Consumer Price Index (the average price of a standard assortment of consumer goods) had risen nearly 1% in February. This was after the CPI had already risen more than half a percent in January and a whopping near-8% over the course of 2021. Although a sudden and precipitous increase in gasoline prices may be drawing the most attention at this very moment, accounting for one-third of the total monthly price increase, the price of groceries is also rising. That's happening more steadily over time, making it like the "hare" to gasoline's "tortoise." And thanks to the old Aesop fable, we all know better than to underestimate the tortoise.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Food & Drinks
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
Chicago, IL
Lifestyle
Local
Illinois Food & Drinks
TheStreet

McDonald's Newest Sandwich is a Stoner's Daydream

With the cannabis market thriving publicly like never before, this year's 4/20 is looking like a solid gold opportunity for business owners that cater to those in search of all things green. But of course, after said product is imbibed, many are looking for the next thing on their minds:...
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grocery Shopping#Dairy#Food Drink#The Chicago Tribune
People

Amazon Shoppers Are Disgusted by How Dirty Their Carpets Were Before Using This On-Sale Carpet Cleaner

It's officially spring, which means we've finally entered into spring cleaning season. Whether you spend this time purging clothes you no longer wear or scrubbing out the grout in the bathroom, it's sure to be a productive time. And if this is finally the year you're going to tackle all the stains peppered across your rugs, you're going to want to invest in a powerful carpet cleaner.
SHOPPING
BGR.com

Popular pain reliever recall issued over poisoning risk

If you have any Hempvana pain relief products at home, you should know there’s a recall for four different products. Telebrands announced the action after finding that the product packaging does not meet the child-resistant packaging requirements. As a result, children can open the packaging with ease, which can lead to poisoning by ingestion or even contact with skin.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Milk
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
The Kitchn

My Grandmother Had One Simple Rule That’s Kept My Family’s Kitchen Drawers Spotless for More than 75 Years

My grandmother’s kitchen was a fabulous ’70’s kitchen with yellow formica counters and a trailing ivy that hung in a half-circle basket from the ceiling. A tiny bird made of itty-bitty feathers glued to a styrofoam ball perched on a wire stuck into the soil, and the cat, Michelle, liked to curl up on the ottoman by the TV, annoyed at all the family noise but choosing to hang out with us anyway.
HOME & GARDEN
Tree Hugger

Woman Designs and Builds Her Own Incredible Tiny House for $12K

People in the tiny house community often speak of their process of transitioning into tiny living as a "journey." It may sound like an exaggeration, but psychologically, the shift into this alternative lifestyle and way of thinking can truly transform many people. So much so that from their point of view, it really does feel like a rite of passage. Some say that the "do more with less" ethos of the tiny house movement makes them more aware of their true needs and wants, while others remark on the importance of being free from the debts that pin down so many in mainstream society to unsatisfactory jobs and the endless cycle of "keeping up with the Joneses."
HOME & GARDEN
The Kitchn

The Game-Changing Amazon Find That Made My Filthy Kitchen Cabinets Look Brand New

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Last October, I moved in with friends in New York City. The apartment has been within our friend group for almost six years, with a rotating roster of people calling it home at one point or another. Needless to say, with so many different tenants and without ever having a deep clean between leases, there’s been time for a lot of grime to build up over the years. And the room that was hurting the most? The kitchen. When I moved in, I wiped cabinets, laid shelf liner, scrubbed the stove, and cleaned out the under-the-sink area, but there was one factor I’d missed until recently: my wood cabinet doors.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Mental_Floss

Mental_Floss

24K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Mental Floss delivers smart, fun and shareable content in an upbeat and witty environment. An encyclopedia of everything, we answer life’s big questions and uncover stories so interesting our readers absolutely must share them.

 https://www.mentalfloss.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy