Country music star Troy Cassar-Daley makes history at the Golden Guitar Awards as he wins his 40th gong - smashing legendary singer Slim Dusty's record

By Caleb Taylor
Daily Mail
 1 day ago

Country singer Troy Cassar-Daley has beaten the long-held record of Slim Dusty for most Golden Guitar Awards won in a lifetime.

The 52-year-old singer picked-up three awards at the Tamworth ceremony on Wednesday night, bringing his total award count to 40.

Slim Dusty, long thought of as Australia's biggest ever country music star, had been awarded 38 trophies by the time of his death.

Record breaker: Troy Cassar-Daley, 52, (pictured) has created history at the Golden Guitars on Wednesday by breaking the record of Slim Dusty as most-awarded singer ever 

Troy took home Male Artist of the Year, Vocal Collaboration of the Year and Top Selling Album of the Year.

Speaking to The Australian following his win, Troy praised his hero Slim for teaching him valuable lessons about flourishing in the country music industry.

'If there's one thing that really rubbed off from Slim to me, it's that he always said to make sure you feel like you're growing,' Troy said.

Record breaker: The singer picked-up three awards at the Tamworth ceremony on Wednesday night making his total awards to 40. Slim Dusty had 38 at the time of his death

'He encouraged and embraced so many different styles of country artists, like Kasey (Chambers), Keith (Urban) and myself,' he said.

Slim Dusty, born David Gordon Kirkpatrick, was one of Australia biggest stars spawning hits like 'Looking Forward, Looking Back'

The singer passed-away following a battle with lung and kidney cancer in 2003, aged 76.

Pioneer: Slim Dusty (pictured) born David Gordon Kirkpatrick, was one of Australia biggest stars spawning hits like 'Looking Forward, Looking Back.' He passed away in 2003, aged 76

Some of Australia's most notable artists picked up awards at country music's night of nights on Wednesday.

Shane Nicholson scooped four awards, including Album of the Year.

The singer-songwriter also won Song of the Year and Single of the Year.

Winner: Shane Nicholson picked up four awards, including Album of the Year. The singer-songwriter also picked-up Song of the Year and Single of the Year

The other big winners of the night was Ashleigh Dallas who was awarded Female Artist of the Year.

Beccy Cole was the newest inductee of the Australasian Country Music Roll of Renown.

The Tamworth Country Music Festival will continue until Sunday.

Artist: The other big winners of the night was Ashleigh Dallas (pictured) who was awarded Female Artist of the Year at the ceremony

