This year’s mid-term primary election is quickly approaching with May 3rd as election day. Early voting has already begun. For the office of U.S. Senator from Indiana, incumbent Todd Young is running as the only Republican against Thomas M. McDermott, Jr. as the only Democratic candidate. Since there is only one candidate from each party, both will automatically move on to the General Election in November.

OWEN COUNTY, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO