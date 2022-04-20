ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Molalla, OR

Molalla High on probation after OSAA investigation

By Emily Matlock
Mollala Pioneer
Mollala Pioneer
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UhIHn_0fEkDkXv00 MHS administrators are working to implement training, incident response policies after incident

Following an investigation into an incident at a Jan. 28 boys basketball game, Molalla High School has been placed on probation for one year, beginning March 31.

In January, student athletes from Gladstone High School reported that MHS fans appeared to be wearing blackface and taunting Black basketball players on the opposing team. Additionally, Gladstone students reported an adult showing an image of a confederate flag in their direction.

The Oregon School Activities Association hired an independent investigator to look into the allegations. In a letter from Executive Director Peter Weber sent to Molalla River and Gladstone School Districts, OSAA outlined its findings from the investigation that lead to Molalla's probation.

MRSD redacted three of the OSAA's findings, as they included personally identifiable information regarding students. The fourth finding stated that heckling from some people in the MHS student section, which included students from another school, "was poor at times but was not determined to be racially motivated."

OSAA found that Molalla violated rules regarding sportsmanship and crowd control and has taken action to sanction the school. In addition, should Molalla commit anymore violations during the probationary period, OSAA may implement more strenuous sanctions.

Molalla will be required to take the following steps as part of its probation:

  • Additional training for staff and event management personnel on protecting the safety of all spectators to include implementing incident response procedures and protocols

  • Communication with OSAA regarding how MHS is addressing the incident in accordance with district policies and the Every Student Belongs Oregon law

  • A review of school spirit days and event themes in accordance with the Oregon Association of Student Councils

  • Implement elements of the S.T.A.R. Initiative supporting sportsmanship and communication procedures

    • In a statement provided to Pamplin Media Group, MRSD said it "respects OSAA's findings and has already begun taking appropriate steps to develop and implement an action plan to address them.

    "Creating an open and welcoming environment for all students, visitors and guests has always been a priority of every Molalla River school," the statement read, "and we will continue to honor that commitment as we move forward."

    The OSAA will monitor MRSD's progress toward completing these steps prior to the start of the 2022-23 academic year.

    In an April 19 letter to families in the Gladstone School District, Superintendent Bob Stewart wrote, "We are grateful to the OSAA for their careful and thoughtful work resolving this incident.

    "Our hope is that because of the courage of the Gladstone students who reported their experiences, those who inflicted harm can begin to understand the impact of their actions and change their behavior moving forward."

    {loadposition sub-article-02}

    Comments / 0

    Related
    The Oregonian

    Championship committee supports changes to OSAA football and wrestling state tournaments

    The split of the 6A Classification’s football state tournament is one step away from becoming a reality. There were no brand new changes introduced by the Oregon School Activities Association’s state championship committee on April 18, but the recommendations supported by the group represent the final hurdle before they can be voted on by the OSAA’s executive board on May 2.
    OREGON STATE
    Mollala Pioneer

    Clackamas County ends association with Reimagine Oregon project

    By 3-1 vote, commissioners withdraw from meeting participation, citing disagreements about defunding policeWith a 3-1 vote this week, Clackamas County has officially withdrawn its association with the Reimagine Oregon project, citing misalignment with the policy-reform campaign's values around defunding police. Reimagine Oregon launched in 2020 to address systemic racism through concrete policy changes aimed at dismantling systems in legislature, law enforcement, education, health and housing resulting in disproportionate harm to Black communities, per its website. Clackamas County is among multiple jurisdictions in the Metro region that project organizers have invited to attend a series of meetings advising state legislators...
    CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
    Mollala Pioneer

    Poll: School boards have little support from Oregon constituents

    Taxpayers value early childhood learning and support services but don't feel represented by elected education officials, Oregon Values & Beliefs Center's latest survey showsOregonians broadly support funding educational programs, yet recent statewide survey respondents generally lacked support for their local school boards. Only 36% of those polled said they feel their school board represents their values and beliefs. Another 38% said they don't feel represented by their local school board and 26% said they were unsure. Oregon Values & Beliefs Center's latest survey, which polled 1,563 Oregon residents ages 18 and older, found that Democrats are more likely than...
    OREGON STATE
    RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
    Gladstone, OR
    Sports
    Molalla, OR
    Sports
    Local
    Oregon Sports
    City
    Gladstone, OR
    City
    Molalla, OR
    Local
    Oregon Education
    State
    Oregon State
    Molalla, OR
    Education
    Gladstone, OR
    Education
    Mollala Pioneer

    Letters

    A look at letters to the editor for the Herald-Pioneer issue of 4-6-22 -- GED problems, gas price issuesStudents working toward GEDs are being impacted To the editor: My name is Tracy Berkey and I taught public school for 20 years here in Oregon. This letter is meant for educational purposes and covers an area graduation and earning a diploma in Oregon's education system that has been discussed in the past. And now what is going on with the Oregon Department of Education and our state governor is absolutely ridiculous and unfair to students trying to earn their GED. ...
    OREGON STATE
    Mollala Pioneer

    Molalla, Canby briefs

    A look at events and activities happening in and around the area - community garden, book reading and beesBPMS opens community garden plots The Baker Prairie Middle School Community Garden is back and is now open for garden planting. Plot sizes are 20-foot-by-20-foot and there is a $30 annual fee and $20 refundable deposit ($50 total) required to use the plot. The space is for organic gardening, and water and hoses are available for use. There also is compost available. For more information, contact Nancy Dula at dulan@canby.k12.or.us or call 503-263-7170. Molalla Library slates book event Join local father-daughter team...
    CANBY, OR
    Mollala Pioneer

    Kindergarten round-up and registration

    Canby and Molalla River School Districts host events to welcome soon-to-be kindergartners to their schools.It's time to get ready for the 2022-2023 school year. Canby and Molalla River School Districts invite families to visit elementary schools, meet teachers and register their children for kindergarten. Children who will be five years old by Sept. 1 are eligible for the 2022-23 school year. Canby School District Canby School District is hosting several Kinder Kick-off events. For families interested in a Spanish and English K-12 education program, visit Trost Elementary School to learn more about Canby's Dual Language Immersion...
    CANBY, OR
    Mollala Pioneer

    Briefs

    A look at events and activities in the Canby and Molalla area - breakfast, art contest, Easter egg hunt and moreCanby Legion Auxiliary sets fundraising breakfast The Canby American Legion Auxiliary will hold a breakfast on April 3 to raise funds for the veteran's poppy program. The breakfast is from 8:30-11:30 a.m. and costs $7 for adults, $4 for children ages 10 and under. The menu includes bacon, chicken fried steak, ham or sausage, eggs cooked to order, homemade hash browns, English muffin, French toast, hot cakes, biscuit and gravy or butter. Drinks include coffee, tea, milk and juice. The...
    CANBY, OR
    IN THIS ARTICLE
    #Osaa#Boys Basketball#Highschoolsports#Mhs#Molalla High School#Gladstone High School#Mrsd
    East Oregonian

    Local roundup: Pendleton tops Sherrman County 3-1

    PENDLETON — Pendleton swept the singles and split its doubles matches with Sherman County in a nonleague tennis match on Thursday, April 21. Olivia Corbett won at No.1 singles for the Bucks, beating Cali Johnson 6-4, 6-1. Corbett has just one loss on the year, to Redmond’s Kloe Scherner in three sets.
    PENDLETON, OR
    Mollala Pioneer

    Mollala Pioneer

    Molalla, OR
    27
    Followers
    1K+
    Post
    4K+
    Views
    ABOUT

    The Molalla Pioneer is the community’s best source for local news, local readers count on. Every day it deliver stories about local people, events and what’s happening at city hall and in local schools.​

     http://www.molallapioneer.com

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy