Virginia Supreme Court hears Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center dispute

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The big white sign on Chesapeake Boulevard in Norfolk reads: “Do not buy that house before talking to me.” The sign points to a home that’s being worked on next door. 10 On Your Side was curious about what was behind that...
A Virginia police chief said a spilled drink launched an argument that ended in a shooting that killed two people, including a reporter, and injured three others outside a downtown restaurant and bar over the weekend.
A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
(STACKER) — Buyers and sellers of real estate alike — when asked what are the three most essential considerations about a property — will nearly always reply “location, location, location.” While this answer is sometimes tongue-in-cheek, it is often quite accurate, and this reply perhaps applies to retirees more than any other demographic. Settling down […]
WASHINGTON — A federal judge on Tuesday convicted an elected official from New Mexico of illegally entering restricted U.S. Capitol grounds but acquitted him of engaging in disorderly conduct during the riot that disrupted Congress from certifying Joe Biden’s presidential election victory. U.S. District Court Judge Trevor McFadden...
A member of Virginia's Legislative Black Caucus is calling on the state to launch an investigation after a Hampton election official was forced to step down when racist material, attributed to him, surfaced on social media.
Gov. Youngkin signed into law this week legislation to eliminate the requirement that people register with the state’s Board of Pharmacy before being cleared to buy medical cannabis products from approved sellers.
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan endorsed Kelly Schulz on Tuesday to be the state’s next governor. Hogan, a term-limited Republican, endorsed the former state lawmaker who led two different departments in his administration during an event in Annapolis. Schulz is running for the GOP’s nomination...
A Virginia contractor was sentenced to three consecutive life terms on Monday for the murder, rape and abduction of college administrator who complained about the company’s work on her deck. As previously reported by Oxygen.com, Thomas Edward Clark, 62, was convicted during a three-day trial in November of last...
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Multiple law enforcement agencies joined together to arrest 21 suspects in Amherst County through “Operation Spring Cleaning.”. The Amherst County Sheriff’s Office says they were aided by Virginia State Police, the Central Virginia Drug and Gang Task Force and the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office in taking the following suspects into custody:
I took an oath “that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic.” So, my heart sank witnessing the events of Jan. 6, but I was proud of and grateful for the vice president and the members of congress who were not deterred from doing their constitutional duties.
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A judge rejected a plea agreement in Rockingham County Circut Court on Wednesday in the case of Cynthia Combs. Combs, a 71-year-old Harrisonburg woman, was arrested on August 31, 2021, and charged with embezzling around $260,000 from her former employer First Choice Home Health and Hospice since 2010.
Comments / 0