Molalla woman positively ID'd

Patricia Skiple was identified 30 years after disappearing at the hands of the Happy Face Serial Killer

The mystery of a Molalla woman's disappearance some 30 years ago at the hands of a serial killer has gotten some clarity.

In 1992, Patricia Skiple left her home in Molalla and disappeared, never to be seen again. Her body was later found alongside a California highway, but not identified at the time.

The Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office recently contacted Skiple's family to let them know her remains had been identified after being a Jane Doe for three decades.

With help from the DNA Doe Project, the SCSO was able to identify Skiple and confirm that she was the latest identified victim of Keith Jesperson, "The Happy Face Serial Killer."

The DNA Doe Project uses advanced DNA technologies and techniques to help law enforcement agencies bring cold cases to a resolution.

In 2006, Jesperson admitted to authorities that he sexually assaulted and killed Skiple, then plead guilty to the crime in 2007. At the time, case investigators said Jesperson sexually assaulted and killed Skiple in similar fashion to the seven other woman in the 1990s.

Jesperson is currently serving multiple life sentences at the Oregon State Penitentiary.