Arlington County, VA

Amazon HQ could see parking requirements lowered

By SUN GAZETTE NEWSPAPERS
Inside Nova
 1 day ago

Arlington County Board members on April 23 are expected to reduce the amount of underground parking required for Amazon’s new Arlington headquarters facility. Acting on a request from the developer, board members...

www.insidenova.com

Inside Nova

Data center mapped out for 34 acres in Manassas

A Denver-based infrastructure company is planning to bring another data center to Prince William County, further growing the industry’s local stock. Stack Infrastructure announced the plan last week to bring a 34-acre development to the intersection of Wellington Road and Freedom Center Boulevard. The project will be the company’s...
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
WTOP

More Class-A apartments with 10-minute commute to Amazon HQ2

The newest Class-A apartment building within an easy commute of Amazon’s HQ2 offices is now leasing. Monday Properties’ The Blake, a 300-united residential building at 2000 N. Beauregard Street in the Alexandria section of Fairfax County, began early move-ins in March before it was fully completed. The Blake includes 300 studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments with rents ranging from about $1,900 a month to as much as $3,000 a month.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
Inside Nova

Local home-sellers still seeing more on a per-square-foot basis

With one exception, home-sellers in every major jurisdiction across the Washington region garnered more, on a per-square-foot basis, during the first quarter of 2022 compared to the same period of 2021. That lone exception was the District of Columbia, but residents there have little reason to worry: The decline was...
REAL ESTATE
Inside Nova

Arlington board may let taxis stay in service later

Arlington County Board members are expected to hold a public hearing in May to consider allowing taxis to be in use longer than the current limit of 10 years. The measure, to be considered at the request of the local taxi industry, would increase the maximum age of service to 12 years for gasoline-power vehicles and to 15 years for hybrid or electric vehicles. Gasoline-powered taxis that offer wheelchair-accessible service also would be permitted to remain in use for 15 years.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Quarterly home sales down on inventory crunch

Inventory or lack thereof is the prime culprit, but total home sales for the first quarter of 2022 in Northern Virginia’s five largest jurisdictions were down a collective 10.1 percent from the same three-month period in 2021. A total of 7,260 properties went to closing during the January-February-March period...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
DCist

NPS Plans To Clear The Union Station Encampment. Some People Living There Didn’t Know

Todd, 56, has lived at the Columbus Circle encampment site in front of Union Station since December. Born and raised in New Jersey, Todd — who declined to give his last name — said he went to Job Corps in New York and graduated as a mason. “I was good with my hands,” he said. He then went on to work on construction sites across the East Coast. But as time passed, all that heavy lifting and mixing cement took a physical toll, and in 2001 Todd started having back problems. After one of the discs in his back collapsed, he needed back surgery. Doctors put in rods and screws, but they didn’t replace the disc.
WASHINGTON, DC
Inside Nova

Google to invest $300 million in Virginia, joins education partnership

(The Center Square) – Google has pledged to invest about $300 million into Virginia and joined a computer science partnership with Virginia’s K-12 public school system, community colleges and higher education centers, Gov. Glenn Youngkin and Google announced Tuesday. The governor’s office and Google estimate the $300 million...
VIRGINIA STATE
Inside Nova

Letter: Environmental assessment needed for PW Digital Gateway

Currently the Prince William Board of County Supervisors is considering changes to the county’s Comprehensive Plan affecting industrial development in the “Rural Crescent,” including the Prince William Digital Gateway project. Based on the scope of the Comprehensive Plan Amendment, with its potential environmental, cultural and historic impacts...
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Public input sought on Northern Virginia transportation plan

The Northern Virginia Transportation Authority is seeking public feedback on a list of 26 candidate projects submitted by nine Northern Virginia jurisdictions and localities for regional funding as part of the fiscal 2022-27 Six Year Program. The public-comment period continues through May 22. With a combined request of more than...
FAIRFAX, VA
Inside Nova

Fairfax has the home buyers, but needs the inventory

The Fairfax County real-estate market successfully made the transition from winter to spring in March, but a lack of inventory options continues to constrain prospective purchasers while pushing prices further into the stratosphere. A total of 1,405 properties went to closing last month countywide, according to figures reported April 12...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

InFive: 2 Silos plans expansion, new Glory Days and a warming trend

Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond. Villagio Hospitality Group, which owns 2 Silos Brewing Co., is planning a $25 million expansion of its beer-making capacity plus a boutique hotel at its expansive Farm Brew Live campus near Manassas. 4. Google investment. Google on Tuesday announced it’ll...
WARRENTON, VA
cbs19news

Home sales report looks at shift in Virginia housing market

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Rising mortgage rates are causing a shift in Virginia’s housing market. Virginia REALTORS released its March 2022 Virginia Home Sales Report on Wednesday. According to a release, there were about 11,450 home sales during the month of March, which is down six percent from...
VIRGINIA STATE
WTOP

$4M fire displaces 48 at Fairfax Co. condo building

Forty-eight people were displaced after a fire broke out Monday at a condominium building in Fairfax County, Virginia, according to authorities. Fairfax Fire and Rescue first reported the three-alarm fire shortly before 11 a.m. in the 4200 block of Mozart Brigade Lane. UPDATE: garden apartment fire in the 4200 block...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WTOP

Google to invest $300M in Va. in 2022

Google on Tuesday announced it’ll be investing more than $300 million in Virginia in 2022. The tech giant and Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced the move at Google’s office in Reston, where they also unveiled a grant from Google to CodeVA, a nonprofit that works to expand access to computer education for students across the commonwealth.
VIRGINIA STATE

