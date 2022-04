Ronald V. Whitmire, age 78, of Strawberry died Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at his home. He was born July 24, 1943, in Cord, Arkansas. He was the son of Vestern “Dutch” and Velma Long Whitmire. He was a lifelong farmer and carpenter. He loved to go for a drive, loaf at the coffee shop, and had a lasting passion for foundation Quarter Horses. He was a loving husband, dad brother, uncle and friend, but most of all he was the best Papaw to all of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

CORD, AR ・ 20 HOURS AGO