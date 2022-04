PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — In Pennsylvania, like most states, there’s a separate lower minimum wage for tipped workers like wait staff at restaurants and a higher minimum wage for everyone else. Gov. Tom Wolf has been trying to change that. When it comes to their minimum wage, tipped workers at restaurants and bartenders must be paid at least $2.83 an hour. Tips are supposed to get them up to the state’s minimum wage of $7.25 an hour. If tips don’t do that, says John Longstreet, president of the Pennsylvania Restaurant & Lodging Association, “The employer is responsible for bringing them up to the full...

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 28 DAYS AGO