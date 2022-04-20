Former West Creek Middle School basketball coach indicted for theft

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A former Clarksville middle school basketball coach was indicted on one count of theft after officials said he misappropriated money from the school’s program.

According to the Tennessee Comptroller of Treasury, an investigation revealed that West Creek Middle School’s former basketball coach Justin Coleman defrauded $1,476.11 from the basketball team. Coleman reportedly collected the majority of the money from parents to purchase apparel for the basketball team, and also received a $60 donation for the order.

Officials said Coleman provided parents with a pickup date for the apparel but it never arrived. That’s when a parent reportedly alerted the school, which determined that Coleman had never placed an order for the apparel. Coleman was terminated from West Creek Middle School in November 2020.

“Schools must also ensure that employees accurately document collections by using prenumbered receipts, collection logs, or other appropriate documentation,” said Comptroller Mumpower.

Investigators also reportedly learned Coleman had collected money from parents to pay for rental fees for two private practices in Hopkinsville, Kentucky. He canceled the second practice and did not refund the parents $100.01, the Comptroller’s Office stated.

Coleman did not turn over the money he had collected, but one of his family members allegedly reimbursed the school $1,128.05 for the apparel order. There is still a shortage of $348.06.

Coleman was indicted by the Montgomery County Grand Jury in April 2022 on one count of theft of over $1,000.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.