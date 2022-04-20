ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Former Big 12 hoops recruit commits to Clemson

By Davis Potter
The Clemson Insider
The Clemson Insider
 1 day ago

A day after losing a recruit, Clemson’s men’s basketball program has landed an important one.

Sunrise Christian (Kansas) combo guard Dillon Hunter has committed to Clemson. Hunter, the brother of current Tiger Chase Hunter, announced his verbal pledge Wednesday on social media. He also had offers from Auburn, Georgia and Florida State among others.

Hunter was previously pledged to Baylor before decommitting earlier this week. A four-star recruit, the 6-foot-3, 180-pounder is a high-end pick up for the Tigers at a position of need with a trio of guards, including starters Nick Honor and David Collins, leaving the program.

Clemson recently signed transfer Jaelin Llewellyn, but the former Princeton point guard announced Tuesday he was reopening his recruitment — a development that came following the departures of assistant coaches Antonio Reynolds Dean (Georgia) and Kareem Richardson (North Carolina State).

Hunter, who is set to join early signees Chauncey Gibson, Chauncey Wiggins and RJ Godfrey as part of Clemson’s freshman class, is ranked as the No. 145 overall prospect in the 2022 recruiting cycle in the 247Sports Composite . The Atlanta native is rated 64th in the ESPN 100.

Should Hunter following through with his commitment and sign as expected, it would leave Clemson with two available scholarships to continue adding to next season’s roster.

