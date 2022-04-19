ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Collins, CO

State-of-the-art spaces: Industrial Sciences Labs

Colorado State University
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIn our State-of-the-Art Spaces series, we’ll show you academic spaces all over campus that boast unique features and technology that enhance learning, allow students to engage in hands-on experiences, and more. Get an inside look at Colorado State’s state-of-the-art spaces now. The Industrial Sciences labs are where...

admissions.colostate.edu

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Scientists figure out how to store solar energy for 18 years

Scientists have discovered a way to capture solar energy and store it for nearly two decades, before releasing it when it is needed.Using a system called molecular solar thermal energy storage (MOST), researchers at Chalmers University of Technology in Sweden and Shanghai Jiao Tong University in China developed an ultra-thin chip to act as a thermoelectric generator.“This is a radically new way of generating electricity from solar energy,” said Kasper Moth-Poulsen, a professor at the Department of Chemistry and Chemical Engineering at Chalmers who led the research.“It means that we can use solar energy to produce electricity regardless of...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
News On 6

Discovery Lab Teaches Children Science With Educational Experiments

Discovery Lab at the Gathering Place is all about learning through play and making it fun. At the Science Lab, kids get educational experiences through experiments. "One of the things that we love to do in the Science Lab here at Discovery Lab is we look at ordinary things under extraordinary circumstances. And so here in the lab, we're able to reduce the pressure or chill things down using liquid nitrogen,” said Director of Education Chip Lindsey.
EDUCATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Education
Fort Collins, CO
Education
City
Fort Collins, CO
technologynetworks.com

A Role for Vertical Farming in Future Food Production?

Alternative production systems to provide the growing global population with healthy, nutritious and sustainably produced foodstuffs are currently gaining considerable attention. In this interview, Senthold Asseng, Professor of Digital Agriculture at the Technical University of Munich (TUM), discusses the concept of vertical farming, which will allow agriculture of the future to take place under fully controlled and automated conditions.
AGRICULTURE
The Independent

Nasa invents ‘revolutionary’ material 1,000 times better than state-of-the art spaceship alloys

Nasa scientists have invented a new metal alloy that is 1,000 times more durable than current state-of-the-art materials used in aviation and space exploration.The US space agency believes that Alloy GRX-810 could revolutionise space travel, as it can withstand far harsher conditions than existing materials used within rocket engines.The material has twice the strength, three-and-a-half times the flexibility and more than 1,000 times the durability under stress at high temperatures.“This breakthrough is revolutionary for materials development,” said Dale Hopkins, deputy project manager of Nasa’s Transformational Tools and Technologies project“New types of stronger and more lightweight materials play a key role...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Nature.com

Best practices for solar water production technologies

We need consensus to accurately evaluate the performance and potential of emerging water production technologies, such as solar evaporation and atmospheric water harvesting. Here we recommend practices that would allow a fair basis to compare different studies, and help to align research input with actual demand. Ensuring a sustainable supply...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Plumbing#Industrial Sciences Labs
The 74

New Data: Innovations in 161 Schools to Aid Marginalized Students

Encouraging innovation in schools right now can feel sorely out of touch with educators’ current realities. As I heard a school leader say in a focus group last fall, pushing for innovation is like “trying to remodel your kitchen when your living room is on fire.” But new data suggests that some schools are finding […]
EDUCATION
technologynetworks.com

Map of Computer Science

Computer science is the subject that studies what computers can do and investigates the best ways you can solve the problems of the world with them. It is a huge field overlapping pure mathematics, engineering and many other scientific disciplines. This video summarises computer science and shows how pure mathematics, engineering and many other scientific disciplines are related to each other.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
protocol.com

Salesforce is re-creating the tech intern pipeline

Salesforce announced in a blog post today that it will launch its first ever “pre-internship” program called Futureforce Tech Launchpad. The program is designed to recruit rising college juniors from underrepresented backgrounds in partnership with CodePath, a non-profit focused on increasing diversity in the tech industry. The program,...
COLLEGES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Arts
Phys.org

"How the sausage is made": Research pioneers new frontiers in plant-based food science

Plant-based meat surrogates have been the rage for some time. "Impossible" has become a buzzword to tout everything from vegetarian burgers at fast food chains to meatless alternatives in grocery store aisles. Indeed, modern methods of biotechnology, food technology, and process engineering can yield high optical similarities and targeted molecular-sensory methods that can largely approximate appearance, taste, and smell.
SCIENCE
CNET

Solar Panels That Work at Night Developed at Stanford

It likely goes without saying, but of all the energy solar panels generated last year, none of it was produced at night. New research is showing that doesn't have to be the case. Researchers at Stanford modified commercially available solar panels to generate a small amount of electricity at night...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
thefastmode.com

[Webinar] Simplifying B2B2X Business with Next Generation BSS

The evolution of the telecommunications landscape towards full automation and digitization brings new business opportunities, and new ways of thinking about doing business. While collaboration between different organizations across several verticals undoubtedly makes relationships more complex, this need not be an issue. With advanced infrastructure in place and deep knowledge...
TECHNOLOGY
Nature.com

Discovering equations that govern experimental materials stability under environmental stress using scientific machine learning

While machine learning (ML) in experimental research has demonstrated impressive predictive capabilities, extracting fungible knowledge representations from experimental data remains an elusive task. In this manuscript, we use ML to infer the underlying differential equation (DE) from experimental data of degrading organic-inorganic methylammonium lead iodide (MAPI) perovskite thin films under environmental stressors (elevated temperature, humidity, and light). Using a sparse regression algorithm, we find that the underlying DE governing MAPI degradation across a broad temperature range of 35 to 85"‰Â°C is described minimally by a second-order polynomial. This DE corresponds to the Verhulst logistic function, which describes reaction kinetics analogous to self-propagating reactions. We examine the robustness of our conclusions to experimental variance and Gaussian noise and describe the experimental limits within which this methodology can be applied. Our study highlights the promise and challenges associated with ML-aided scientific discovery by demonstrating its application in experimental chemical and materials systems.
CHEMISTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy