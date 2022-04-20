ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Lucky Charms is being investigated after thousands report getting sick from the cereal

wbiw.com
 1 day ago

INDIANA – An FDA investigation began after 3,000 people reported gastrointestinal issues after eating Lucky Charms cereal. Consumers posted on iwaspoisoned.com, a site where people can share reports of food safety issues, about experiencing...

www.wbiw.com

TheStreet

McDonald's Newest Sandwich is a Stoner's Daydream

With the cannabis market thriving publicly like never before, this year's 4/20 is looking like a solid gold opportunity for business owners that cater to those in search of all things green. But of course, after said product is imbibed, many are looking for the next thing on their minds:...
RESTAURANTS
BGR.com

Popular pain reliever recall issued over poisoning risk

If you have any Hempvana pain relief products at home, you should know there’s a recall for four different products. Telebrands announced the action after finding that the product packaging does not meet the child-resistant packaging requirements. As a result, children can open the packaging with ease, which can lead to poisoning by ingestion or even contact with skin.
HEALTH
Daily Mail

Father-of-two, 69, sues travel firm after he was diagnosed with rare Guillain-Barre syndrome leaving him unable to walk after contracting E.coli on Cyprus holiday

A former fireman who was left struggling to walk after he caught a rare disease which attacked his nervous system following a trip to Cyprus has launched legal action against his travel operator. Father-of-two Charles Jackson, 69, said that he suffered from diarrhoea and fatigue during the getaway with his...
TRAVEL
scitechdaily.com

COVID-19 Infection Granted Unvaccinated People Strong, Long-Lasting Protection on Par With mRNA Vaccines

Researchers looked at COVID-19 immunity prior to emergence of the omicron variant to help inform vaccine and infection control policy. A study released in JAMA Network Open by investigators at Providence, one of the largest health systems in the United States, and the University of Chicago, found that the level of protection granted by a prior symptomatic COVID-19 infection among unvaccinated individuals was on par with the level of protection provided by mRNA vaccines, with natural immunity providing a longer window of protection than mRNA vaccines. The study was conducted before the emergence of the highly transmissible omicron variant in the United States.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Local
Indiana Health
Local
Indiana Food & Drinks
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Lifestyle
scitechdaily.com

Fully Vaccinated and Boosted Woman Catches COVID Omicron Infection Just 20 Days After Delta

A fully vaccinated and boosted 31-year-old woman tested positive for Omicron strain of SARS-CoV-2 just 20 days after having Delta infection. Researchers in Spain provide details of a 31-year-old woman who contracted COVID-19 twice within three weeks, in a case report that will be presented at this year’s European Congress of Clinical Microbiology & Infectious Diseases (ECCMID) in Lisbon, Portugal on April 23-26.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Charleston Press

Father of five, who didn’t see his doctor for year and half thinking that his upset stomach is due to lactose intolerance, was discovered to have a precancerous growth in his colon

Few weeks ago, we reported about the story when a man died of cancer after he was misdiagnosed and the cancer was not discovered and treated on time once again showing how regular medical checkups are important for everyone in early disease discovery, leading to early treatment which in some cases can prevent death.
RELATIONSHIPS
#Cereal#General Mills#Food Drink#Iwaspoisoned Com
Chattanooga Daily News

“It’s miraculous except it’s actually real medicine and real science”, COVID-ill mother, who doesn’t remember giving birth after a long battle with the virus that nearly took her life, is reunited with her baby

The lucky mother of two is finally reunited with her baby daughter and her family after a long battle with COVID-19 that nearly took her life. The woman, who was not vaccinated against COVID-19 when she got sick, reportedly spent more than 40 days on a ventilator and was put in a medically induced coma. After months in the hospital and the inpatient rehabilitation facility, doctors gave the mom the green light to go home to her kids.
VIRGINIA STATE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food Safety
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Davenport Journal

Baby, who was diagnosed with fetal growth restriction while still in the womb and spent the first 2 years of her life in hospital, is finally home with her family

The 2-year-old baby, who was diagnosed with fetal growth restriction while still in the womb, spent the first 2 years of her life in a hospital fighting for her life. The baby’s doctor said that letting the little girl grow in the PICU under the care of her nurses and medical team helped with her breathing episodes, as her lungs continued to develop. The doctor also said that the physical therapy helped with her muscle rigidity and her lungs seemed to improve as her muscles strengthened.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS LA

"It was pretty miserable": Princess cruise ship passengers suffer from COVID

A two-week trip to a Hawaiian paradise turned into a nightmare for some passengers on board a Grand Princess cruise ship after they got COVID-19. "We have massive headaches," said Vicki Herbers, of Murrieta, a cruise ship passenger. "We have a cough and runny nose. It was pretty miserable. I'll be very glad to get home tomorrow."Herbers and her 80-year-old mother, Sharon, tested positive for COVID-19 last Friday. For the last four days, they've been quarantined in their room. Herbers, an RN, said she was shocked that nobody checked in on them. "I said I've been a nurse in lots of places and this is not how you deal with sick patients," she said. "Somebody has to make a point of contact, to know if they're dead or alive, for God's sake." She said after multiple calls to staff, a paramedic brought Tylenol and cough medication, but she has been denied any medical visits from a doctor or nurse. Princess Cruises would not confirm how many people are sick on board the ship but said in a statement: "Guests and crew who tested positive were isolated while monitored and cared for by our shipboard medical team." Herbers believes that hundreds of people on board have COVID-19. 
MURRIETA, CA
Waterloo Journal

Doctor said it’s highly possible that a healthy young woman, who ended up in a coma after suffering a sudden medical episode, developed the undiagnosed disease as a result of the COVID-19 vaccine

The 21-year-old woman, who was described as fit and healthy, was rushed to hospital after suddenly experiencing seizures, her family said. In just two months, the 21-year-old woman, who was vaccinated against COVID, has stayed in four different hospitals as doctors try to find a diagnosis. At one point, the unfortunate woman was put into an induced coma as she was experiencing repeated seizures, her family said. The doctors have not ruled out that the unknown condition could potentially be related to the COVID-19 vaccine.
PUBLIC HEALTH

