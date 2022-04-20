ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Devin Booker's fist bump with a baby is the heartwarming highlight of the NBA playoffs

ABC7 Chicago
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns' Devin Booker scored 16 points in the first quarter Tuesday night in Game 2 against the New Orleans Pelicans and his final bucket was a heartwarmer. The guard hit a tough corner jumper just before the buzzer and fell to the floor next to...

abc7chicago.com

Comments / 0

Yardbarker

Devin Booker daps up baby in viral moment during Game 2

Devin Booker went viral on Tuesday night for a great moment during Game 2 of his Phoenix Suns’ first-round playoff series with the New Orleans Pelicans. Booker had 31 points in the game, including a jumper in the corner before falling to the court. As he was on the ground by the fans sitting courtside, he gave a fist bump to a small child.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
FanSided

Shaq named his price, now the Lakers have to pay up

When it comes to potentially coaching the Los Angeles Lakers, Shaquille O’Neal named his price. After finishing the 2021-22 season 11th-place in the Western Conference, the Los Angeles Lakers opted to fire head coach Frank Vogel. With the Lakers in need of a new coach, what if they were to call a certain team legend and Hall of Famer?
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Devin Booker sighting gives Suns fans major hope on hamstring injury

Devin Booker’s status for the Phoenix Suns remains unclear after he sustained a hamstring injury, but it is worth noting he joined the team in their trip to New Orleans. Booker suffered the injury in their Game 2 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans. He left the contest in the third quarter and did not return, allowing the Pels to stage a furious rally to even the series at 1-1.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fadeawayworld.net

Shaquille O’Neal Couldn’t Stop Laughing At What Charles Barkley Said: “When A Guy Is Banging You, You Spin Off Of Him.”

Shaquille O'Neal and Charles Barkley have made a career off of making fun of each other since their playing days. Since Shaquille O'Neal joined Inside The NBA on TNT, the two former MVPs have constantly poked fun at each other while discussing basketball. The dynamic and the rapport the two legends have with each other is one of the many reasons why Inside The NBA on TNT is one of the most entertaining basketball shows on the air today.
NBA
On3.com

Former Kentucky star Devin Booker given discouraging injury update

Devin Booker has been having one of the best years of his prolific NBA career thus far. Unfortunately for him and the Phoenix Suns, it looks like they will have to be without him for 2 to 3 weeks due to a Grade 1 hamstring strain, according to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst. Losing the former Kentucky star is a brutal blow to the Suns’ championship aspirations for the 2022 NBA playoffs. Phoenix finished with a 64-18 overall record in the 2021-2022 regular season–good enough for the best overall record in the league by a significant margin. Now, with Booker out, the Suns’ championship hopes appear to be in serious jeopardy, unless other players can carry the load in his absence. While Phoenix won Game 1 of the series, they dropped Game 2 to New Orleans, 125-114, with Booker exiting the game with 4:45 remaining in the third quarter.
LEXINGTON, KY
ESPN

Phoenix Suns' Devin Booker has Grade 1 hamstring strain, sources say

Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker has suffered a Grade 1 right hamstring strain, sources told ESPN's Brian Windhorst on Thursday. Players with such an injury historically require approximately 14 to 21 days to recover, which would put Booker's return during this first-round playoff series against the New Orleans Pelicans in question.
PHOENIX, AZ
theScore

Improved Pelicans should terrify Booker-less Suns

Devin Booker's hamstring injury, which could keep the All-Star out for two-to-three weeks, creates all kinds of big-picture concerns about the Phoenix Suns' ability to top off their franchise-best regular season with their first NBA championship. But there's a more pressing short-term concern. Despite the mammoth gap in ability between...
PHOENIX, AZ
ESPN

NBA playoffs 2022: Could Khris Middleton and Devin Booker's injuries spell doom for the Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix Suns?

How much will injuries to NBA All-Stars affect the chances of the Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix Suns getting back to the Finals?. On back-to-back nights, the Bucks and Suns saw key players leave their Game 2 losses because of injuries. On Tuesday, it was Phoenix guard Devin Booker, who was diagnosed with a hamstring strain. ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported Thursday that Booker suffered a Grade I strain, which typically has a timetable of two to three weeks.
PHOENIX, AZ
The Spun

Report: Devin Booker Could Miss Multiple Weeks Due To Injury

The Phoenix Suns may have to get through the first round of the playoffs without star guard Devin Booker. He suffered a hamstring strain in Game 2 against the New Orleans Pelicans. Originally, it was announced that Booker would likely miss Games 3 and 4 against the Pelicans. Well, the...
NBA
hypebeast.com

Phoenix Suns' Leading Scorer Devin Booker Out Indefinitely Due To Hamstring Injury

Phoenix Suns top scorer Devin Booker suffered a mild right hamstring strain in Game 2 of the opening Western Conference series against the New Orleans Pelicans. Booker came off the bench in the third quarter scoring 31 points with seven three-pointers after tweaking his hamstring on a jump challenge against Jaxson Hayes. Pelicans pulled together for a 125-114 win against the Suns after Booker went down. For the past two seasons, Booker has battled hamstring issues, missing seven games last November. In the NBA Finals, Booker also suffered from a hamstring injury in Game 3.
PHOENIX, AZ

